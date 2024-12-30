ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Costco confirms all its stores across the US will be closed for 24 hours — and they're not the only ones

Apart from Costco, stores of three other grocery chains will also be closed.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Representative image showing shoppers at a Costco store (Cover image source: Unsplash | Grant Beirute)
Representative image showing shoppers at a Costco store (Cover image source: Unsplash | Grant Beirute)

A lot of people choose to spend New Year's Eve indoors with their families and are more likely to head out for some last-minute shopping. But, Costco members may need to stock up on supplies in advance as the warehouse retailer has confirmed that all its stores will be shut for 24 hours on New Year's Day. The day off is meant to allow its workers to spend time with their families. Moreover, the store's hours for New Year's Eve have also been modified for the same reason.

Representative image of a Costco location (Photo by Henry & Co. on Unsplash)
Representative image of a Costco location (Image source: Henry & Co. on Unsplash)

According to the official website of Costco, all U.S locations of the retailer will observe the New Year's Day holiday. The closure comes just a week after the retailer shut its stores for Christmas. Members will be able to shop on New Year's Eve for any last-minute goods. However, while the usual closing time for Costco stores is around 8:30 pm, according to USA Today, on New Year's Eve stores are expected to shut doors by 6:00 pm. Members are advised to check with their local stores to plan their shopping trips. 

Representative image of Costco shopping carts (Photo by gibblesmash asdf on Unsplash)
Representative image of Costco shopping carts (Image source: gibblesmash asdf on Unsplash)

Business will continue as usual from January 2, 2025, and Costco isn't the only store closed on New Year's Day, as some other grocery chains have decided to observe the holiday as well.

Apart from Costco, all Aldi stores will be completely shut on New Year's Day as well. Thousands of employees of the retailer working in over 2,458 stores will take time off on January 1. Another popular members-only grocery chain, Sam's Club will also be shutting the doors of its nearly 600 stores on New Year's Day.

Trader Joe's has also confirmed that all 597 stores of the chain will be shut on January 1. On New Year's Eve (December 31), stores of Aldi, Costco, and Trader Joe's will be open with modified holiday hours. While Costco and Sam's Club are expected to close by 6 p.m., the other two retailers are expected to pull down shutters by 5 p.m. according to NBC5.  Shoppers are encouraged to check with their local location for more information.

 

On the other hand, several popular grocery chains will remain operational throughout the two days. According to NBC, all stores of Walmart, Mariano's, Target, and Jewel-Osco are going to stay operational on New Year's Day, leaving shoppers with plenty of options to get all the supplies they need to welcome 2025. While Walmart, Target, and Mariano's locations will reportedly operate according to their usual business hours on New Year's Eve as well, Jewel-Osco stores will shut doors by  9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Representative image of a grocery store (Photo by Fikri Rasyid on Unsplash)
Representative image of a grocery store (Image source: Fikri Rasyid on Unsplash)

Furthermore, according to Whole Foods Market's website, most stores of the chain will also remain open for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, although customers are advised to confirm opening hours with their local outlets. Most Walgreens and CVS locations are also likely to be open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day as well according to NBC.

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
‘Shark Tank’ offers $250,000 deal to 2 friends who built their business from college dorm room
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Shark Tank’ offers $250,000 deal to 2 friends who built their business from college dorm room
Necessity can sometimes bring out the best in people and that's exactly what happened in this case.
5 hours ago
Costco confirms all its stores across the US will be closed for 24 hours — and they're not the only ones
COSTCO
Costco confirms all its stores across the US will be closed for 24 hours — and they're not the only ones
Apart from Costco, stores of three other grocery chains will also be closed.
6 hours ago
George Clooney casually gave 14 of his friends $1 million each — said, 'Why wouldn't you do that?'
ECONOMY & WORK
George Clooney casually gave 14 of his friends $1 million each — said, 'Why wouldn't you do that?'
Clooney took inspiration from movies in the "Ocean's" franchise to surprise his friends.
17 hours ago
Judge Judy reveals the telltale signs when someone is lying — and they are surprisingly easy to spot
ECONOMY & WORK
Judge Judy reveals the telltale signs when someone is lying — and they are surprisingly easy to spot
Speaking to Fox Digital, Judy Sheindlin shared her tips that work outside the courtroom as well.
1 day ago
Best $2 ever spent? Woman shares incredible find at Goodwill that she 'may never recover from'
ECONOMY & WORK
Best $2 ever spent? Woman shares incredible find at Goodwill that she 'may never recover from'
The discovery left viewers stunned but many of them had a complaint to make.
1 day ago
IRS will be paying $1,400 to almost a million Americans — here’s how to check if you're eligible
ECONOMY & WORK
IRS will be paying $1,400 to almost a million Americans — here’s how to check if you're eligible
Eligible taxpayers will get a "special" year-end gift as the agency will disburse pending payments.
3 days ago
AirBnb guest leaves rental after finding a creepy Scrabble message on the fridge: "That's weird..."
ECONOMY & WORK
AirBnb guest leaves rental after finding a creepy Scrabble message on the fridge: "That's weird..."
She filed a complaint with Airbnb and also asked viewers if it was all a prank.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps after expert tells him the real value of his old $250 Rolex watch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps after expert tells him the real value of his old $250 Rolex watch
Rolex watches have a reputation for triggering dramatic reactions from people on Antiques Roadshow.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans convinced contestant is the lookalike of a famous rockstar — and now we can't unsee it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans convinced contestant is the lookalike of a famous rockstar — and now we can't unsee it
It's not everyday you see a legendary artist's doppelganger on a game show.
4 days ago
Stephen Colbert asked Judge Judy about getting paid by Trump — her reply was an instant TV classic
ECONOMY & WORK
Stephen Colbert asked Judge Judy about getting paid by Trump — her reply was an instant TV classic
Fans got to see a relaxed side when she appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
6 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip to Hawaii — but his wild celebration sent him to the ER first
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip to Hawaii — but his wild celebration sent him to the ER first
The games are harmless but sometimes contestants tend to go too far in their excitement
Dec 19, 2024
Beloved TV icon Bob Barker donated most of his $70 million fortune to help animals even after his death
ECONOMY & WORK
Beloved TV icon Bob Barker donated most of his $70 million fortune to help animals even after his death
In addition to his donations, Barker also ended episodes on 'The Price is Right' with an appeal to pet owners.
Dec 18, 2024
Steve Carell once showed up on 'Pawn Stars'. He was easily the worst negotiator on the show ever.
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Carell once showed up on 'Pawn Stars'. He was easily the worst negotiator on the show ever.
Even the hosts of the show were confused about the star's appearance in the pawn shop.
Dec 17, 2024
Resurfaced video shows what Walmart looked like in 2005 — it has everyone saying the same thing
WALMART
Resurfaced video shows what Walmart looked like in 2005 — it has everyone saying the same thing
In the video, one can see clips of archived Walmart footage from the time when the retail giant had an abundance of checkout counters.
Dec 15, 2024
'Shark Tank' offers $350,000 deal to a single mom — her emotional pitch even left Kevin O'Leary in tears
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers $350,000 deal to a single mom — her emotional pitch even left Kevin O'Leary in tears
The guest judge and Spanx founder Sara Blakely offered Lundeen the exact deal that she asked for.
Dec 15, 2024
'Shark Tank' offers life-changing deal to 82-year-old founder who proved age is just a number
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers life-changing deal to 82-year-old founder who proved age is just a number
The two came up with a brilliant invention for anyone who finds it difficult to relieve themselves in the wilderness.
Dec 14, 2024
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan Sentra — but the dealership had one major surprise for her
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan Sentra — but the dealership had one major surprise for her
Samara Leilani who won a brand new Nissan showed that things aren't as they appear on the show.
Dec 14, 2024
Students loved hearing this middle school janitor sing. Now, his voice just made him $1 million richer.
ECONOMY & WORK
Students loved hearing this middle school janitor sing. Now, his voice just made him $1 million richer.
Students supported him to get on a flight to Los Angeles for an audition that changed his life.
Dec 13, 2024
Walmart shopper's sneaky trick to skip the long queues is a hack not everyone agrees with
WALMART
Walmart shopper's sneaky trick to skip the long queues is a hack not everyone agrees with
She shared a video that demonstrated how she got fed up with the slow-moving line at Walmart and decided to take action.
Dec 13, 2024
Snoop Dogg showing up on 'Price is Right' might just be the greatest crossover in show history
ECONOMY & WORK
Snoop Dogg showing up on 'Price is Right' might just be the greatest crossover in show history
Celebrity Week on "The Price is Right" allows celebrities to play games that the show is known for.
Dec 12, 2024