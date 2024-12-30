Costco confirms all its stores across the US will be closed for 24 hours — and they're not the only ones

Apart from Costco, stores of three other grocery chains will also be closed.

A lot of people choose to spend New Year's Eve indoors with their families and are more likely to head out for some last-minute shopping. But, Costco members may need to stock up on supplies in advance as the warehouse retailer has confirmed that all its stores will be shut for 24 hours on New Year's Day. The day off is meant to allow its workers to spend time with their families. Moreover, the store's hours for New Year's Eve have also been modified for the same reason.

Representative image of a Costco location (Image source: Henry & Co. on Unsplash)

According to the official website of Costco, all U.S locations of the retailer will observe the New Year's Day holiday. The closure comes just a week after the retailer shut its stores for Christmas. Members will be able to shop on New Year's Eve for any last-minute goods. However, while the usual closing time for Costco stores is around 8:30 pm, according to USA Today, on New Year's Eve stores are expected to shut doors by 6:00 pm. Members are advised to check with their local stores to plan their shopping trips.

Representative image of Costco shopping carts (Image source: gibblesmash asdf on Unsplash)

Business will continue as usual from January 2, 2025, and Costco isn't the only store closed on New Year's Day, as some other grocery chains have decided to observe the holiday as well.

Apart from Costco, all Aldi stores will be completely shut on New Year's Day as well. Thousands of employees of the retailer working in over 2,458 stores will take time off on January 1. Another popular members-only grocery chain, Sam's Club will also be shutting the doors of its nearly 600 stores on New Year's Day.

Trader Joe's has also confirmed that all 597 stores of the chain will be shut on January 1. On New Year's Eve (December 31), stores of Aldi, Costco, and Trader Joe's will be open with modified holiday hours. While Costco and Sam's Club are expected to close by 6 p.m., the other two retailers are expected to pull down shutters by 5 p.m. according to NBC5. Shoppers are encouraged to check with their local location for more information.

On the other hand, several popular grocery chains will remain operational throughout the two days. According to NBC, all stores of Walmart, Mariano's, Target, and Jewel-Osco are going to stay operational on New Year's Day, leaving shoppers with plenty of options to get all the supplies they need to welcome 2025. While Walmart, Target, and Mariano's locations will reportedly operate according to their usual business hours on New Year's Eve as well, Jewel-Osco stores will shut doors by 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Representative image of a grocery store (Image source: Fikri Rasyid on Unsplash)

Furthermore, according to Whole Foods Market's website, most stores of the chain will also remain open for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, although customers are advised to confirm opening hours with their local outlets. Most Walgreens and CVS locations are also likely to be open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day as well according to NBC.