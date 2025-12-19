ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the ‘best and safest’ asset that is ‘going to the moon’ in 2026

Kiyosaki has time and again asserted that silver is the "most accessible and affordable" investment, as everyone can afford to buy it.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Trump with Robert Kiyosaki at a book launch (Cover image source: Getty Images | Eugene Gologursky)
Robert Kiyosaki has frequently criticized fiat currencies, arguing that government money printing devalues cash and results in losses. He advocates investing in tangible assets like silver, which he considers affordable. Kiyosaki notes silver's importance as both a monetary and industrial metal, essential in technologies like renewable energy. He argues that market manipulation has suppressed silver prices, indicating its true value is higher, and predicts a significant price increase. He views silver as a better investment than gold, forecasting a price of $75 per ounce soon and 400% growth within a year, with a potential rise to $200 per ounce by 2026. 

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Az Jackson)
The finance author has once again pushed his silver theory on X, noting that the metal will be "going to the moon" next year. "How to get richer as the world economy crashes. The FED just let the world know their plans for the future. The FED lowered interest rates…signaling QE (quantitative easing) or turning on the fake money printing press….What Larry Lepard calls “The Big Print” the title of his great book. This will lead to Hyper-Inflation, making life very expensive for the unprepared. My suggestion is the same…buy more real gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. I bought more real silver as soon as the Fed announced another rate cut last week. Silver is going to the moon, possibly $200 an ounce in 2026. Silver was $20 an ounce in 2024. Q: Did I need to buy more silver? A: NO. I just hate getting screwed by my own government….and I am going to get richer when the fake economy crashes," he wrote. 

Cover Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Alesia Kozik
Kiyosaki has time and again asserted that silver is the "most accessible and affordable" investment, as everyone can afford to buy it. During his 2022 discussion on "The Rich Dad Channel," he emphasized silver's unique qualities and its significant industrial demand, especially for technology like solar panels and electric vehicles, predicting that this will drive prices up. Moreover, he recounted his personal journey into investing in silver since 2014 and highlighted the importance of educating others about the metal's financial security.

Woman trading cryptocurrency | (Image Source: Getty Images | seksan Mongkhonkhamsao)
In November, he doubled down on investing in the metal by claiming that the market is set to experience a great crash. "Silver is the best and the safest. Silver is $50 today. I predict silver will hit $70 soon and possibly $200 in 2026. The good news is, while millions will lose everything…. if you are prepared…this crash will make you richer," he wrote on X. Kiyosaki has been repeatedly claiming that gold, silver, and bitcoin are the safest bets when it comes to investing in the future. However, he maintains a bullish advocacy for silver.

