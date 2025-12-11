Finance expert Robert Kiyosaki reveals the secret ways rich people manage their money

In these uncertain times, people are always looking for options to grow their wealth.

The lower and middle-income people have been struggling to make ends meet in this economy, and as they live paycheck to paycheck, savings and investments are the last things people can think of. But rich people have enough funds to manage, and a businessman such as Robert Kiyosaki knows how they do it right. Many have benefited from his suggestions that he had written down in his popular book, “Rich Dad, Poor Dad.” He has even penned a book in collaboration with entrepreneur-turned-U.S. President Donald Trump. The economist had also written a blog post in which he pointed out what rich people do right to grow their wealth that the general public might not have been able to do so far.

Representative image of wealth management. (Image Source: Photo by Anna Nekrashevich |Pexels)

According to Go Banking Rates, Kiyosaki pointed out four things that such people do, which, if followed, could make one wealthy as well. At this point in time, the American economy is not in the best shape. Getting by on a daily basis is proving to be a struggle for many people, and things might get a lot worse before getting better. So, following some of Kiyosaki’s tips might prove beneficial in these uncertain times.

The first thing Kiyosaki mentioned, that people do is that they worry a bit too much about whether they are correctly taking care of their money. People hear a lot of opinions about how to invest their money, and that often leads to quick and poorly thought-out decisions. Kiyosaki believes that the wealthy are a lot calmer in this regard. He believes that they know how to take such advice while discarding methods that have not been working for them.

Robert Kiyosaki (R) with President Donald Trump. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Eugene Gologursky)

The economist also said that while the general public is told one has to work hard to be wealthy, those with resources start their own businesses and investments, and do not worry about working for anyone else for a monthly pay that these days is not even good enough. However, starting a business requires capital that is not available to millions.

People often believe that investing means that they would lose control of their money to an institution or to market forces. However, as per Kiyosaki, if one has diversified their investments, they need not worry about such things. If one area of their money is not performing well, they can focus on making the other aspects better. Kiyosaki also wrote about taxes, which is obviously something no one likes to pay.

Representative image of a wealthy individual. (Image source: Pexels | Photo by Andrea Piacquadio)

The economist believes that the wealthy are able to be smart about their taxes by generating passive income. “Business owners and investors pay the least in taxes because their income is considered passive income. Passive income is not tied to your direct work. Rather, it is a result of having cash-flowing assets that generate wealth outside of your direct efforts,” he wrote.

He also said that these cash-flowing assets can be used to procure funds in times of emergencies. Of course, everyone has savings, but they are bound to run out without replenishment, and such sources of passive income are a great way to do that.

More on Market Realist:

Top investor has a major warning about AI that could have a 'terrifying' impact on job market

How to Build a Safe Investment Strategy in Europe in 2025?

What Surging Forex Volumes Reveal About Today’s Global Financial Markets