How This Woman Transforms Paydays into Budgeting Gold

The younger generation often find their paychecks disappearing as soon as they are credited. Thus, savings, investments, and planning for the future go for a toss. However, with the right knowledge and guidance, people can learn how to save and grow their money. Such a paycheck budgeting hack shared by a creator named Autumn Acord (@autumnacord) is now going viral on TikTok. In the long video, the creator explains in detail how she compartmentalizes her income to avoid overspending while keeping her goals in check.

In the video, which now has over 1.2 million views, Autumn shares in detail what she does with her income. She says that she uses four different bank accounts to compartmentalize her income. Apart from that, she also plans to max out her Health Savings Account as she claims it is tax-free money, which is true if the funds are spent on medical expenses. She then goes on to explain that the first account she uses is a checking account where she puts 37% of her income. From that account, she pays for all her living expenses like groceries, gas, food, and more. She then says that her second account is a savings account in which she puts 25% of her income. These funds go toward paying her rent and an emergency fund.

In the third account, which is also a savings account, Autumn puts 31% of her income. This account is automatically linked to her investments and Roth IRA (Individual Retirement Account) account. She says she has a financial manager who pulls out money from this account to invest on behalf of her. Finally, Autumn explains that her fourth account is also a savings account where she puts 7% of her income. These funds go toward paying for vacations, parties, trips, and other leisure activities.

Autumn goes on to explain that she also dips into personal savings. She says she also has a High Yields savings account for the funds from her investments, and whatever money is left from her expense accounts. She says she plans to use this money to buy herself a new car. She explains that she doesn’t need to worry about all of these processes as everything is automated with her bank. She also expresses gratitude toward her parents as she does not have any debt.

While several viewers were amazed by Autumn’s meticulous planning, many of them were eager to do the same. “I think having multiple accounts for different things makes so much sense for my brain I need to do this!” one viewer @sydsmith_228 wrote. To this, Autumn replied that this makes sense especially because it spares her from doing all the maths and allocating her funds.

Meanwhile, several users found it a lot to process. One viewer, (@stackattackkkk) wrote, “This is so overwhelming but I need to understand it.” To this, Autumn replied, “This all took me a lot of time to figure out after I graduated college and get it all organized, but it’s so important! I watched a lot of Graham Stephan videos on YouTube that helped!”

