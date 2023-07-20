This summer, American travelers are stepping outside of their comfort zone and seeking adventure-filled trips. The top destinations Americans have booked for summer 2023 are Iceland and Morocco. Matt Berna, the president and general manager of Intrepid Travels, based in Australia, told Travel + Leisure that they saw a "historic summer for tourism" and it seems like the Americans are seeking unique experiences. "They are gravitating toward trips that are active and immersive in culture while giving back to local communities," he added. The cruise industry is also seeing an explosion of bookings this summer as more and more people are looking to spend their vacation on the ocean sipping mimosas.

Here's a rundown of all the top adventure destinations this summer.

Image Source: Rudolf Kirchner/Pexels

Intrepid Travels is known for creating very mindful itineraries. The travel company revealed that the 8-day Iceland Discovery which takes people around the entire island nation was one of the hottest picks by travelers for this summer. The trips take travelers through popular spots like Reykjavik, Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon, and the Golden Circle as well as less explored places like the East Fjords, the Snæfellsnes peninsula, and beautiful waterfalls of Dettifossn and Gullfoss. Berna says that the "mysterious and ethereal glaciers combined with waterfalls and springs" draw travelers to Iceland.

Image Source: Nicolas Postiglioni/Pexels

The second most booked trip by American travelers was a 13-day trip to Morrocco. The itinerary starts in Casablanca and takes travelers through the North African country's popular places. Some of the popular sites include Meknes, Chefchaouen, Fez, Ait Ben-Haddou, and Marrakech. There's another itinerary that will take 15 days to complete the trip and includes train travel from Casablanca to Meknes and also a visit to a remote fishing town known as Essaouira. No matter which one you pick, you will get to spend a night in a Sahara Desert Camp.

Image Source: Aleksandar Pasaric/Pexels

This trip would take travelers through the Aegean Sea and would let them indulge in island hopping. One can also take their sweet time to go through some remote ruins and in front of gorgeous beaches. This trip will allow you to take in the history of Athens along with the wonder of the island of Santorini. Note: The main transportation on this trip will mostly be a public ferry that transports hundreds of people with their baggage. So if you are looking for a vacation that is filled with adventure and requires really light packing, this might be it.

Image Source: Davi Pimentel/Pexels

A short trip packed with a lot of adventure and beauty. The tour of southern Italy is an adventure that will allow you to get lost in Rome and learn all about Pompeii. You can also take a day to enjoy and rest in the coastal town of Sorrento from where you can go to explore the beautiful Amalfi Coast. You will also be able to hike through the olive groves on the Path of the Gods adjacent to the Amalfi coastline.

Image Source: Gene Taylor/Pexels

You will be able to explore the highlands of Scotland in this 8-day-long itinerary. Be sure that your trip will be filled with hills, rocky cliffs, and neverending valleys. One can explore the castles and Iochs and villages on this trip. You will also be taken through the stunning landscapes of Cairngorms National Park. On this trip, you will also be able to take one of the most scenic train trips that will take you through the Highlands on the famous West Highland Railway witnessing the very famous Glenfinnan Viaduct in Harry Potter movies.

Besides these top 5 destinations, these European countries rank high on the American travelers' list this year.

