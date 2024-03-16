As Cost of Living and Rent Remain a Concern, These 10 US Cities Offer Affordable Living

American cities offering the most affordable lifestyles

Living in the US usually comes with a very high price, quite literally. As per a study it takes $96,500 a year (before taxes) to be able to afford a comfortable living that includes groceries, housing, transportation, and entertainment while also paying off auto loans, contributing to 401(k) and more. However, as per new 2024 data from the Living Wage Calculator, SmartAsset, it was seen that there are certain cities in the country where the required annual salary to live a happy life was south of $96,500.

1. Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas | Getty Images | Brandon Bell

Houston is known for having the third lowest living costs among the major U.S. metro areas, according to the C2ER Cost of Living Index 2023. Houston boasts a living cost that is 5.9% below the nationwide average and 29.2% below the average of the country's most populous metropolitan areas. The average hourly salary needed for a single adult to live a comfortable life is around $36.10 while the annual salary required is $75,088. The combined salary for two working adults with two children is around $175,219 per year.

2. El Paso, Texas

The skyline of El Paso | Getty Images | Joe Raedle

As per RentCafe, the cost of living in El Paso, Texas is 12% lower than the national average and around 5% lower than the state average. Housing in the city is 29% cheaper when compared to the national average, making it a pretty great place to buy a house. The hourly wage needed in El Paso for a single person is $36.18. The annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably is $75,254 while the combined salary for two working adults with two children is around $180,461.

3. Lubbock, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas | Getty Images | John E. Moore III

The cost of living in Lubbock, Texas is 1% lower than the state average and 8% below the national average. On top of this housing is also pretty cheap, with it being 16% cheaper than the U.S. average, while the utilities are about 10% less expensive. The hourly wage needed for a single adult to live a good life in the city is around $36.18 while the annual salary required for a single adult is $75,254. The combined salary for two working adults with two children on the other hand is $180,461.

4. Toledo, Ohio

The ship headed to Toledo, Ohio | Getty Images | Bettmann

For Toledo, a cost of living 13% lower than the national average, makes it one of the most affordable cities to live in. As per Travel+Leisure, retirees spend a modest $37,646 per year, which is 28% lower than the national average. As per reports by Zillow, the median property listing price in Toledo is around $113,033, which is also three times lower than the median value for the US. The hourly wage needed for a single adult to live a good life in the city is around $37.26 while the annual salary required for a single adult is $77,501. If you are a couple living with two kids in Toledo, then the total salary required would be around $208,416.

5. Laredo, Texas

Laredo, Texas | Getty Images | John Moore

The cost of living in Laredo is as much as 15.7% lower than the national average. The average hourly salary needed for a single adult to live a comfortable life in Laredo, Texas is around $37.72 while the annual salary for an individual is $78,458. If you are a couple living with two kids in Laredo, then the total salary required would be around $179,046.

6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Athletic Hall Of Fame plaque | Raymond Boyd | Getty Images

Despite being one the largest cities in the state of Wisconsin, lifestyle costs in Milwaukee are 10% lower than the national average. The median cost for a listing in the city is $119,000 which is one of the major reasons why people have moved to the state from different places. The average hourly salary needed for a single adult to live a comfortable life in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is around $38.30. The annual salary for an individual on the other hand is $78,458, while the combined salary needed for a couple with two children is around $179,046.

7. Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, KY, USA | Unsplash | Cody Nottingham

As per PayScale, the cost of living in the city is around 6% lower than the national average. The cost of housing is also 24% lower than the national average. The average hourly salary needed to live a comfortable life in Lexington, Kentucky is around $38.46 while the annual salary needed for an individual is around $79,997. For a couple living in the city with two kids, the combined salary required to live a content life is around $196,102.

8. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa Oklahoma | Jon Grogan | Unsplash

Paying bills in Tulsa is 20% cheaper than the national average and the housing in the city is also low cost. The hourly salary needed to live a comfortable life in Tulsa, Oklahoma is $38.98 while the annual salary required is $81,078. For two people living in the city with two kids, the required annual salary is around $199,430.

9. Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, KS, USA | Unsplash | Dorrell Tibbs

As rent and property rates remain a concern in big cities, the housing in Wichita is around 32% cheaper than the national average. The median rent for a studio home in the city is around $565 per month which makes the city the cheapest rental city in the country. The average hourly salary needed for a single adult to live a comfortable life in Wichita is around $39.04 while the annual required salary for a person is $81,203. For a couple living in the city with two kids, the required annual salary is $217,984.

10. Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, OH | Unsplash | DJ Johnson

Cleveland is known for its great standard of living, even though the cost of living in the city is 6% lower than the national average. However, Cleveland is one one the most expensive cities in Ohio with the cost of living being 6% higher than the state average. The average hourly salary needed to live a comfortable life in Cleveland, Ohio is around $39.32 while the annual salary required is $81,786. If you are a couple living in Cleveland, Ohio with two kids, then the required salary to live a comfortable life is around $217,984.

