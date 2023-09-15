A Few Tasteless Car Purchases by Celebrities

2003 Ferrari Enzo | Getty Images | Heritage Images/

Also Read: When Nostalgia Wasn't Enough: 10 Reboots of Hit Shows That Failed to Recreate the Magic

Celebrities hold the power to influence their audience in many ways and most of the time, we fall in love with the things they buy and show off on social media. However, sometimes, the world unanimously agreed upon how tasteless some of the luxury items are. Today we are looking at the custom celebrity cars that most of us thought, didn't turn out well. While some of the cars were deliberately made as a marketing stunt to draw attention, some are simply poor buys. Let's begin...

1. John Cena's InCENArator

YouTube | Hannes911

WWE icon turned actor, John Cena's car collection is extremely impressive. However, not all cars in his elaborate collection are desirable. The people over at Carscoops called this car, "the worst custom car ever". Underneath the blingy exterior, the car is a Corvette C4. Cena has not been seen with the car and has kept it under wraps since the year it debuted. So, we guess, even Cena is not that fond of the car. As per Carscoops, the car is priced at $427,000.

Also Read: 10 Historic Labor Disputes In Hollywood That Shaped the Entertainment Industry

2. Will.i.am's Beetle

YouTube | TheEllenShow

Also Read: Celebrities Turned Investors: Top 10 A-Listers Dominating the Startup Scene

This car priced at, $900,000 is based on a 1958 VW Beetle. The owner of the car, Will. spent four years customizing the car. The car was not well received by the enthusiasts. The luxury vehicle was a product of a lot of confusion and therefore it wasn't particularly easy on the eye. The project was originally intended to be a lookalike of Porsche with a straight-six engine, but apparently, the end product looked more like a classic Morgan than a modern Bentley.

3. Kim Kardashian's Lamborghini Urus

Kim K's modified Lamborghini Urus was made to promote her clothing line, Skims. The car was seen wearing the same clothing made from the furry material that she was wearing in the shoot. It's still unclear whether the car is drivable, however, Kim Kardashian was very happy to show it off online. She even called it, "the cutest thing ever." While the car is not exactly likable, it does deserve a brownie point for being the most distinct on this list.

4. 6ix9ine's Lamborghini Aventador

YouTube | TuTu

Not the first time, that this model by Lamborghini was was chosen to be customised. Many celebrities have customized this model, but never to this degree. The yellow car featured spatters of paint covering the exterior panel. The car features in the music video for the song, "Tutu," and has also appeared on his social media handle, a lot of times. While the price of this exact car is not known, we do know that the celebrity owns a car collection worth $10 million as of 2023.

5. Justin Bieber's Smart Fortwo

YouTube | X17onlineVideo

The celebrated star has an exquisite car collection. Among his best cars are a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport and also a Rolls-Royce. However, there's also the Smarty Fortwo, which is wrapped in matte black skin and features custom black wheels. The worst part of Justin Bieber's car is the license plate that reads, "Swag Car." However, it seems that Bieber does not own it anymore, as he has not seen driving it for a very long time now.

6. Justin Bieber's Fisker Karma

YouTube | TMZ

Bieber's second car on the list today is his Fisker Karma, which he received as a gift on his 18th birthday. However, it was he who decided to customize it. He reportedly wrapped the whole thing in a chrome skin. The car has been quite famous for a long time now and paparazzi have tried their best to get a shot of the car. In an incident, a paparazzi car was so desperate to get photos of his shiny car that they crashed their cars into each other.

7. Will.i.am's DeLorean

YouTube | will. i.am — king of the Beatz

Another car from the Black Eyed Peas founder Will.i.am's collection. The DeLorean DMC-12 was sent to West Coast Customs along with instructions to convert it into a creation that only he can describe. The DMC DeLorean is a rear-engine two-passenger sports car manufactured by DMC. The wheels of the car are extremely blingy and the only thing nice about the car is the interior. It's safe to say that this car was not well-received by anybody in the car community.

8. Chris Brown's Lamborghini Aventador

YouTube | JD Media

Another sad take on the iconic Lamborghini Aventador indeed. Singer, and rapper, Chris Brown is known for customizing his cars. This particular customization on this luxurious super sports car with cutting-edge technology and high-quality materials reportedly cost him around $15,000. The paint job is nothing extraordinary and looks like an average painting done by a child. Thankfully, Brown got bored of the car pretty quickly and it was never to be seen on the streets of Los Angeles ever again.

9. Usher's Saturn

Getty Images | Bill Pugliano

Unlike, everybody else on the list, Usher did it to promise the GM's Saturn division, so at least he was paid to do this. This compact car with huge stickers was shown off at the 2004 MTV Awards as they were the sponsors. It was meant to attract the younger crowd, and according to the New York Times, GM executives were reportedly hesitant to put their name on the creation but gave in saying, "You have to take some risk in where you go" to attract a new customer base.

10. Lapo Elkann's Ferrari 458 Italia

Getty Images | Bloomberg

This custom Ferrari sports a full camo wrap, along with green and brown wheels with a camo-patterned leather interior. The engine cover, too, is decked in camo green. Lapo Elkann, Fiat heir and grandson of Gianni Agnelli, (he owned a majority stake in Fiat) got the car and modified it himself. He kept this car for years before selling it in an effort to raise for a charity that works to get treatment for AIDs. This makes this car, the only ugly car that actually served a purpose.

More from MARKETREALIST

10 Former Child Stars Share Their Experiences of Exploitation and Mistreatment by Parents

Here are 10 Stars Who Walked Out on Their Iconic Characters Due to Salary Disputes