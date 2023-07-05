Disneyland, renowned as the happiest place on Earth, has always held a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide. Now, Disney enthusiasts have the opportunity to bring a piece of the magic home through the Disneyland Collection. This remarkable collection of Disney memorabilia, curated by passionate collector Joel Magee, is currently on display in a 30,000-square-foot building in Burbank, California.

From July 17 to 19, Van Eaton Galleries will conduct the auction, attracting collectors and enthusiasts from around the world. With over 1,500 items that will be up for auction later this month, here are the treasures that await.

Also Read: World's Largest Cruise Ship Ready For January Debut; Here's How Much A Trip Will Cost On 'Icon of the Seas'

Joel Magee's remarkable journey of building the Disneyland Collection spans over 25 years. Through dedication and unwavering love for Disney, Magee has amassed over 6,000 items that embody the essence of Disney magic. From costumes to rare posters and life-size vehicles from beloved rides like Dumbo and Peter Pan, every artifact tells a story and evokes a sense of wonder.

As a kid, Joel was an avid follower of Disney shows on TV, yet he had never been to a park. His journey started after he saw a man selling Disney artifact at a toy show. “At the time, I couldn’t afford too much. I bought a couple of pieces, but that’s where it all began,” Joel told AP News in an interview.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Day Is Around The Corner | Here's Everything To Know

This extraordinary collection is the largest individually-owned Disneyland/Disney Park collection in the world, and now, Magee is ready to share his treasures with the public.

Source: GettyImages

Also Read: Cinemark is Showing Kids Movies For $1.50 Along With Discounted Snacks This Summer; Here's The Movie List

Among the vast array of items showcased in the Disneyland Collection, there are certain highlights that Disney enthusiasts simply cannot miss. The Haunted Mansion, an iconic Disneyland attraction, takes center stage with its array of artifacts.

Original stretch paintings from the elevator of the Haunted Mansion ride, along with the infamous "doom buggy" that carries guests through the eerie halls, are highly sought-after pieces. Magee also possesses one of the most exceptional Disney attraction poster collections in the world, encompassing every attraction poster ever created for the park.

These remarkable items offer a glimpse into the history and allure of Disneyland, captivating collectors and Disney enthusiasts alike.

Source: GettyImages | Frazer Harrison Staff

One remarkable aspect of the Disneyland Collection is its accessibility to Disney fans of various budgets. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a casual fan, there are treasures to be found at every price point. The collection offers items starting as low as $50, while others reach staggering price tags. For instance, the iconic Dumbo ride vehicle, a symbol of childhood wonder, may fetch anywhere from $200,000 to $300,000. Even seemingly ordinary objects, such as park trash cans, hold significant value and may be auctioned for $5,000 or $6,000. The rarity and historical significance of these artifacts make them highly coveted by collectors. The collection's extensive range of price points ensures that everyone can find a piece of Disney magic to call their own.

Source: GettyImages | Frazer Harrison Staff

The Disneyland Collection not only celebrates Disney's rich history but also exemplifies the power of restoration. The Tiki birds within the collection stand as a testament to the magic of restoration. Once forgotten and in disrepair, these iconic birds have been meticulously brought back to life by skilled artisans. Witnessing the restoration process is a reminder of the immense effort and care taken to preserve Disney's cherished treasures. The Tiki birds now radiate the same enchantment that captivated guests when they were first introduced. Such restorations breathe new life into beloved Disney artifacts, ensuring that their magic endures for generations to come.

For a limited time, the Disneyland Collection is open for public viewing at the Burbank Town Center Mall. Visitors have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the extraordinary world of Disney, surrounded by decades of cherished history. The exhibition, running until July 16, invites Disney fans to marvel at the impressive array of artifacts, costumes, and rare memorabilia that have shaped the Disneyland experience.

More from MARKETREALIST

Walmart Takes on Amazon With Its Own Deals Week; Huge Savings, Unbelievable Deals and More

Ireland Will Pay You If You Are Willing To Move To Its Remote Islands; Here's How Much It's Offering