'Price is Right' once hosted a fashion week and Rachel Reynolds stole the show with her runway walk

The long-time model of the show looked gorgeous in the outfits she modeled at the time.

The job description of models on “The Price is Right” may simply state that they are supposed to present prizes and help out the host, but they often end up doing a lot more, which includes supporting contestants and also creating viral moments. But beyond the pranks, blunders, and short stints on the show as rockstars, the models also get to do some actual modeling. It happened when "The Price is Right" filmed episodes based on a Fashion Week theme for an entire week. During that time, veteran model Rachel Reynolds showed off her outfits and skills on the ramp.

Reynolds wore designer outfits for ramp walks in a couple of episodes during that week on the show. She looked absolutely stunning while doing so. The showrunners built a ramp on set where the audience sat and the models would walk that ramp wearing designer outfits.

Reynolds walked the ramp on a couple of occasions. Both times, she was introduced by Entertainment Tonight’s Nancy O’Dell. “At Entertainment Tonight, we cover Fashion Weeks all over the world but none more exciting than The Price is Right’s fashion show, of course,” she said. O’Dell then introduced Reynolds who wore a beautiful red slit dress by designer Colton Dane. The dress was from the designer’s 2015 spring collection and announcer George Gray called it “a true statement of fine glamour.”

That wasn't the only outfit Reynolds modeled on the popular game show. On the final day of the Fashion Week that year, the long-time model of the show was once again introduced by O’Dell. This time, she wore an outfit that was a bit more formal and was designed by Reem Arca New York. “What a great look and a great week of fashion so thank you for letting me be a part of it,” the ET personality said as the model was on the ramp.

Reynolds looked gorgeous on both these occasions but that doesn’t make up for the hilarious blunders she has made on “The Price is Right.” Most fans remember that one time she was supposed to drive a car onto the stage as part of the presentation but ended up smashing it through a makeshift wall. It was one of the funniest segments on the show but there have been other instances where the model was left red-faced as well.

One time, on an earlier episode of the show, she was supposed to present a living room set that included a couple of sofas, an ottoman, two round tables, a glass table, and a vacuum cleaner. The vacuum cleaner was kept behind one of the sofas and Reynolds was supposed to put it on the floor and turn it on. However, she dropped the object and it broke into a couple of pieces.

The model was able to put it back together but the vacuum cleaner did not turn on and move around. Therefore Reynolds had to use her foot to push it forward. “Look at it go,” the announcer said, making it a hilarious moment on the show.