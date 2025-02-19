Drew Carey once took 'Price is Right' to 'The Ellen Show' in a crossover no one saw coming

Carey and DeGeneres are both comedians who have turned hosts for their respective shows.

Drew Carey and Ellen DeGeneres are arguably two of the most popular personalities on Television. While both are comedians, Carey has become synonymous with "The Price is Right," while DeGeneres is known for her talk show. In a rare crossover, Carey came to "The Ellen DeGeneres" show and gave her audience a chance to win big.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and Ellen DeGeneres (Image source: YouTube/TheEllenShow)

Back when Carey was celebrating his 10th anniversary on The Price Is Right, he brought one of the most famous games of the show, "Cliff Hanger" to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". While he brought the entire setup, he forgot to bring one of the show's models, and DeGeneres stepped in to take the responsibility.

Screenshot showing Ellen wearing gloves (Image source: YouTube/TheEllenShow)

As she put on her fake nails and gloves, Carey called down a member of the audience, Sarah Cash to play the game with the stars. Carey then explained the rules of the game to the contestant. The "Cliff Hanger" game features a "yodeling guy" who climbs up a numbered cliff. The contestant has to guess the price of three items closest to the dollar amount, one by one.

Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/TheEllenShow)

Once the real price is revealed the yodeling guy climbs up depending on the difference between the guess and the actual price. The goal is to keep the yodeling guy from falling over the cliff by not letting him go above 25 steps. In the game, DeGeneres presented three items, a Cafe Latte from LAX airport, an Ellen DeGeneres Tote Bag, and an Inflatable Unicorn Floater. While the contestant, Cash, missed the first item by $4, she got the price of the Tote Bag ($30) bang on.

Screenshot showing the contestant(Image source: YouTube/TheEllenShow)

But, when the contestant guessed $80 for the third item, the yodeling guy went straight up. The figurine seemed in no mood to stop as he went over 20, giving everyone a near heart attack. Luckily it stopped right at the edge at 23, handing Cash the win. Carey then revealed that the player had just won a "10-night stay at the Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort for two in an Ocean View Suite."

This wasn't the first time Carey and DeGeneres came together for a game of Price Is Right. In a clip shared last year, the host of The Ellen hosted another famous game "Punch-A-Bunch" on her set. In the episode, a contestant named "Susan" got her "Come On Down" moment to play the game with prizes including Vizio HD TVs, Xboxes, KitchenAid mixers, Epson printers, Toshiba digital frames, Olympus digital cameras, and Dr Dre Beats headphones.

For the game, the contestant was shown a series of items with a fake price tag and she had to guess if the actual price was higher or lower to earn a punch. In her game, Susan made four correct guesses earning four punches. After Carey shared some Trivia on Bob Barker getting karate lessons from Chuck Norris, the player went on to punch out four holes on the board.