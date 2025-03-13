ECONOMY & WORK


'Wheel of Fortune' player gives a shoutout to his grandma at home — seconds later, he wins $100,000

It's always nice to share your success with your loved ones, even when they're not present.
Screenshots showing the contestant and Ryan Seacrest on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Reaching the “Wheel of Fortune” isn't just all about getting lucky to win big, but it's also a lifelong dream for many who have grown up watching the game show. It's a special moment for contestants as well as their loved ones in the audience in the studio and at home. That's why it's understandable that a contestant named Ryan gave a shout-out to his grandmother watching at home and then went on to win big in the bonus round.

via GIPHY

 

Ryan had done well up to that point, as he had won $22,300. He had chosen the ‘Places’ category for the bonus round. As usual, host Ryan Seacrest gave him the R, S, T, L, N, and E. After these letters were revealed, the puzzle read, “L___L ___ER_.” It was then time for the contestant to choose three vowels and one consonant. Ryan chose B, C, H, and A. Those were good selections as it opened up much of the puzzle.’

Screenshot showing Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest with the contestant and his family on
Screenshot showing Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest with the contestant and his loved ones on "Wheel of Fortune" (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

After those letters were revealed, the puzzle now read, “L_CAL BA_ER_.” Anyone would have a good idea what the answer would be after seeing this puzzle, and Ryan was no different. “I feel like you may have a good idea here,” Seacrest said before the 10 seconds started ticking down on the clock. “I’d like to say hello to grandma watching at home, and the answer is local bakery,” he said. That, indeed, was the correct answer.

Normally, a contestant earns $40,000 after winning the bonus round, but this time, things were different. When Ryan spun the wheel before the puzzle, it landed on the ampersand symbol. The amount on the card was $100,000, and confetti flew around the studio as soon as it was revealed, as the contestant took home a total of $122,300.

 

Perhaps the sweetest part of the win was when he said hello to his grandmother. But Ryan's grandma wasn't the only one who received joy from the show. In another episode, a talented baker named Grandma Liz hosted Maggie Sajak, the show’s social media correspondent, who was there to learn how to make a Texas Sheet Cake. Liz’s grandson also made an appearance to help her grandmother at one point. Now, while the cake was being baked, she and Maggie took some time to watch “Wheel of Fortune.” She was a big fan, and the show’s social media correspondent was impressed with her puzzle-solving skills as well. “You might get the puzzles before some of the players. I mean, you’re pretty good at this,” she said.

 

The big surprise of the day, however, came when former host Pat Sajak came to visit Liz. He was posing as a delivery boy. “I just came to deliver a package,” he said as he gave a hug to one of his oldest fans. “You’re a hit, you know. You’re a star,” Sajak added.

