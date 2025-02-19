ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans noticed a strange detail that makes them think Ryan Seacrest can't read

Out of all the criticism Seacrest has faced so far, this has to be the most outrageous.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Ryan Seacrest had already made a name for himself on "American Idol" and during other events, but living up to Pat Sajak's legacy on “Wheel of Fortune” was always going to be a whole different ballgame. Although he is doing his best and several fans are finding his presence refreshing on the show, those loyal to Sajak are still picking out the smallest flaws in the way he dresses, or how he reminds people of rules and even about his height. Recently, a fan on Reddit complained that the current host of the show might not be fully capable of reading.

It sounds ludicrous but that’s what the post by a user named Sudden_King_6687 on r/WheelofFortune claimed. According to the fan, it’s not the letters that the current host has trouble reading, but instead, they were referring to numbers. The user noticed that Seacrest never reads out the prize money that a contestant has won after playing the bonus round. Instead, he just opens the envelope and shows it to the camera.

Does Ryan know how to say numbers?
byu/Sudden_King_6687 inWheelOfFortune

 

“He just flips the gold envelope open, looks down at it, and then at the contestant. SO you can see that the puzzle was worth $40,000, BUT HE NEVER says the dollar amount of the prize out loud,” the post read. “I find it super awkward because he'll start to say the puzzle was worth, but then just flips the card open and goes silent without stating the prize number. At first, I thought it was just him getting acclimated to the gig, but I'm starting to wonder if maybe he just can't read numbers?" the user concluded.

At the same time, many “Wheel of Fortune” fans defended Seacrest in the comments. “He says every number that comes up on the wheel," nowordsleft commented. “Pat never said the number for the final either, did he? He just showed it to the camera and contestant,” lefindecheri reminded.

Screenshots showing a couple of comments defending Ryan Seacrest. (Image credit: Reddit)
Screenshots showing a couple of comments defending Ryan Seacrest. (Image source: Reddit)

This is not the only criticism Seacrest has faced ever since he took over the role of host from Sajak. One fan took to Reddit to call out the current host of “Wheel of Fortune” for being lazy. “Ever since Ryan Seacrest took over for Pat Sajak, in recent episodes I've been watching, I've been discovering that Ryan has been forgetting to remind the player to dump the wild card after landing on bankrupt,” the post by Any_Dwarer_2059 read.

“I'm not sure if he's been forgetting too much or he's just being lazy to remind the player,” it added. Other fans of the show who were not pleased with Seacrest as host, took this opportunity to raise more complaints about him in the comments.

Why did Ryan forget to tell the player to dump the wild card after landing on bankrupt?
byu/Any_Drawer_2059 inWheelOfFortune

 

“I think the more annoying thing is when he doesn't remind them to call a letter before they solve in the last round when time is running out. Lady today lost out on 1500 or so,” one user andrewchicago63 commented. “Oh my god, I hate the way he shows the money and the bonus round. He holds the card up against his chest and builds up the suspense, and it's 40K. Sad slide whistle,” Marty1966 pointed out.

7 hours ago
