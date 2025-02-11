ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'lazy' Ryan Seacrest for not reminding players about one major rule

Ryan Seacrest has hosted the show to the best of his abilities but he can't please everyone.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Ryan Seacrest had big shoes to fill after taking over as "Wheel of Fortune" after Pat Sajak's departure. Despite doubts and initial criticism over blunders, most fans now feel that he is doing a good job. But Sajak had a lot of loyal supporters who became fans of the show thanks to his abilities as a host. For them, even the slightest slip-up by the new host is seen as a cardinal sin.

Some fans have noticed an error that the new host has been making in the recent episodes of the popular game show and they were quick to point it out on Reddit. According to the rules of the game, if a contestant lands on the ‘bankrupt’ wedge after spinning the wheel, they would have to give up their wild card if they have one. Sajak usually made sure that the contestant knew about this but as per Express US, fans believe that Seacrest is either unaware or too lazy to do anything about it.

“Ever since Ryan Seacrest took over for Pat Sajak, in recent episodes I've been watching, I've been discovering that Ryan has been forgetting to remind the player to dump the wild card after landing on bankrupt on tonight's show,” a Reddit post in r/WheelOfFortune by user Any_Drawer_2059 stated. “I'm not sure if he's been forgetting too much or he's just being lazy to remind the player,” the viewer added. The comments section didn't just criticize the host for his forgetfulness or laziness.

Users expressed discontent with how he doesn't inform people in the Bonus Round that their time is running out or even the way he holds the cards close to his chest before revealing what prize money a contestant has or could have won after the round. However, there were also comments in the thread that expressed support for the host who has not even completed a year in his new role.

Fans in the comments section agreed with the post and they made their voices heard. “I think the more annoying thing is when he doesn't remind them to call a letter before they solve in the last round when time is running out. Lady today lost out on 1500 or so,” one user called andrewchicago63 commented. “Oh my god, I hate the way he shows the money and the bonus round. He holds the card up against his chest and builds up the suspense, and it's 40K. Sad slide whistle,” quipped another user named Marty1966.

Why did Ryan forget to tell the player to dump the wild card after landing on bankrupt?
byu/Any_Drawer_2059 inWheelOfFortune

 

However, there was one instance during Sajak's time as a host when he forgot to remind a contestant about the wild card, thankfully Vanna White saved the day.

 

Seacrest might have had a mishap or two on the game show but in his first year, he’s had many memorable moments as well. One thing that his predecessor Sajak perhaps never had to deal with was a contestant tackling him to the ground. The name of the contestant was Daniel and he was playing the bonus round.

He had chosen the ‘living things’ category and after the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E were revealed, the puzzle revealed itself to be _____ES. After the contestant chose his four letters, only the first blank was revealed to be G. Daniel now had 10 seconds to guess what seemed like a tough puzzle.

 

Daniel was excited after guessing the right answer at the last moment and hugged Seacrest. However, the host lost his balance during the celebrations and fell over, bringing a smile to a lot of people’s faces.

