ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off a clever prank on viewers before walking away with $50,000

The puzzle pretty much solved itself after the bold choice made by the contestant.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Ryan Seacrest on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Ryan Seacrest on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

“Wheel of Fortune” has been on the air for decades now and generations have grown up watching it and aspiring to be a part of it someday. Fans who watch games on the show closely, also come up with strategies and hacks that they share on the internet or deploy when they reach the show. Contestants are given the letters R, S, T, L, and E and they then get to choose three consonants and one vowel more. Most people choose letters at the beginning or the middle of the alphabet. The likes of X, Y, and Z are rarely ever chosen. However, one contestant decided to take a chance with those, and it paid off for him.

The contestant was Brandon Shields, a former marine from Wilmington, Delaware according to a report in TV Insider. Before he chose his four letters, the puzzle read, “L____N_ __R __ _E_S.” It was probably the last word that gave it away to the army veteran as he picked the letters Y, K, F, and O. The puzzle then almost fully revealed itself as it read, “LOOK_N_ FOR _Y KEYS.”

Screenshot showing the puzzle on
Screenshot showing the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune" (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

It took Brandon less than 10 seconds to figure out that it was ‘Looking For My Keys.’ Even before he said it, the contestant glanced at host Ryan Seacrest who said, “Don’t look at me yet. Let me say what I’ve got to say.” The army veteran chuckled and guessed the correct answer. He won $50,000 and his family rushed to the stage to celebrate with him.

Fans on YouTube were also impressed and showered praises on him for the clever trick he pulled on them. “He picked letters you don't see often in the bonus round, and they all worked out. Well done,” a user called @kylemandarano615 commented. “Unusual letter picks that paid off...literally! Such a beautiful family,” quipped another user named @lnl3237. Apart from the $50,000, Brandon also won $22,400 in cash and a trip to St. Maarten.

 

The Bonus Round often leaves contestants stumped but sometimes, it’s as easy as it gets. This was seen in an earlier episode of the show when Pat Sajak was still the host. In this case, the contestant’s name was Kyle and things got even better for him as he had a wild card, allowing him to pick an additional consonant apart from the four. This immediately swung the game in his favor.

After the R, S, T, L, and E, Kyle picked B, D, C, A, and M. The puzzle pretty much fully revealed itself due to just one letter that would appear twice. Before he answered, it read, “BARBEC_E SA_CE.” There was a big smile on his face when Sajak said, “Oh stop, let me try to build a little tension here.” The host’s efforts were in vain as Kyle immediately answered, “Barbecue sauce.”

 

It was the correct answer and the contestant won a brand-new Ford Mustang Convertible. “Looks like he was dressed to win a Mustang,” a user named @khadiharamain pointed out in the comments on YouTube. “Imagine if he was allowed to choose U in the wildcard,” quipped another user named @julek2105.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Woman crashed a truck into 'Price is Right' set during Bob Barker era in one of the wildest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman crashed a truck into 'Price is Right' set during Bob Barker era in one of the wildest TV moments
There have been several wild moments on the show but this was something else.
4 hours ago
Shopper tries to buy salmon at Costco — what she found inside made her 'immediately put it back'
COSTCO
Shopper tries to buy salmon at Costco — what she found inside made her 'immediately put it back'
Finding a living organism in your food is the stuff of nightmares and Costco turned it into a re
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off a clever prank on viewers before walking away with $50,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off a clever prank on viewers before walking away with $50,000
The puzzle pretty much solved itself after the bold choice made by the contestant.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle with just a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments ever
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle with just a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments ever
Pat Sajak has seen many great solves but few will ever match up to how amazing this one was.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant refuses to shake hands with Drew Carey — then goes straight to the model
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant refuses to shake hands with Drew Carey — then goes straight to the model
Drew Carey is used to bizarre celebrations, but getting a cold shoulder wasn't something he was prepared for.
1 day ago
Costco shopper buys Kirkland applesauce. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys Kirkland applesauce. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
Costco products have been called out over quality standards multiple times in the past year.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'You shut up lady' after her problematic answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'You shut up lady' after her problematic answer
There have been awkward moments on the show in the past but few can top this one.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers have one major issue with the 'lame' prizes: "Why have their..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers have one major issue with the 'lame' prizes: "Why have their..."
Some fans believe that rising prices have forced the showrunners to settle for local destinations.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey in disbelief after 'Family Feud' contestant’s wild answer: "What’s wrong with that guy?"
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey in disbelief after 'Family Feud' contestant’s wild answer: "What’s wrong with that guy?"
It's not easy to leave the host stunned into silence, but some contestants come up with unbelievable answers.
2 days ago
Pat Sajak cries 'oh my' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant after knowing about the prize she lost
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak cries 'oh my' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant after knowing about the prize she lost
This was a big let down and it was evident from the host's reaction after the Bonus Round puzzle.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by Vanna White's 'strange' outfit on the show: "This is not an..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by Vanna White's 'strange' outfit on the show: "This is not an..."
Fans also went a step ahead and suggested that White should consider hiring a new stylist.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant his 'gynecologist' answer was the 'best he's ever heard'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant his 'gynecologist' answer was the 'best he's ever heard'
The answer was so shocking that both host and contestant just stood in silence for a few seconds.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant tries to cheat during game but Drew Carey pulls her up in awkward moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant tries to cheat during game but Drew Carey pulls her up in awkward moment
Drew Carey clearly has a sharp eye as he helped keep the integrity of the show intact.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' model reveals how Drew Carey's one gesture 'changed the history of television'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model reveals how Drew Carey's one gesture 'changed the history of television'
Carey has achieved a lot in his time as the host of the show, including his co-workers' respect.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest gets 'body-shamed' over one detail that has fans talking
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest gets 'body-shamed' over one detail that has fans talking
Ryan Seacrest has a long way to go before he can be as loved by fans as his predecessor.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper buy Great Value smoked paprika. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
WALMART
Walmart shopper buy Great Value smoked paprika. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
There have been several complaints about Great Value products of late on social media.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car with an 'insane' streak that left even Drew Carey stunned
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car with an 'insane' streak that left even Drew Carey stunned
It's not often that one gets to see such a captivating performance on "The Price is Right."
5 days ago
Drew Carey reveals the two 'Price is Right' games players find the hardest to win: "You're stuck..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey reveals the two 'Price is Right' games players find the hardest to win: "You're stuck..."
There's probably no better judge of this matter than the veteran host of the popular game show.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' model crashes Ford Mustang into a studio wall in bizarre TV moment: "The car is..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model crashes Ford Mustang into a studio wall in bizarre TV moment: "The car is..."
Everyone in the studio was shocked for a moment before they all saw the funny side of things.
5 days ago
Mark Cuban offers a life-changing deal to 'Shark Tank' founder who reminded him of his younger self
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers a life-changing deal to 'Shark Tank' founder who reminded him of his younger self
It's not often that the sharks get somewhat annoyed and still offer a huge deal to the entrepreneur.
5 days ago