Man Challenges Himself to 1,000 Days of Chipotle for a $30,000 Ferrari

Social media platforms, particularly TikTok, abound with individuals embracing unconventional challenges driven by their unique interests. Dillon Wareham, a resident of Alabama, has embarked on a Chipotle challenge, committing to eating at the popular Mexican grill every single day for an entire year. Regularly sharing his journey on TikTok under the username @dillonwareham, he documents his daily Chipotle meals through videos.

The inspiration for this challenge stemmed from Dillon's genuine fondness for the restaurant, where he used to dine multiple times a week. Initially, his goal was simply to determine if his frequent visits and enthusiastic promotion of the brand could earn him a special card or recognition from Chipotle.

However, as Dillon gained a significant following on TikTok, intrigued by his consistent Chipotle-centric content, his focus shifted. With growing interest from followers captivated by his daily Chipotle routine, Dillon began creating TikTok videos showcasing his orders and engaging with fans by answering their questions.

Chipotle took notice of Dillon's dedication on the 365th day of his Chipotle challenge, showing their appreciation by liking his video and sending him a generous $250 gift card. However, they didn't stop there; they issued a new challenge for Dillon—to extend his Chipotle streak to 1,000 days.

Undeterred by the daunting task ahead, the TikToker embraced the challenge wholeheartedly, declaring his determination not to back down from any challenge that comes his way.

In a bold move, he posed a question to Chipotle in a video: if he completes the 1,000-day challenge, would the company fulfill his dream of owning a Porsche? To his surprise, Chipotle responded with a cryptic yet promising comment: "We'll see."

With unwavering determination, Dillon continues to push forward on his Chipotle journey, currently on day 852 and counting. Despite the financial commitment of approximately $16 per day on his customary Chipotle order, totaling around $17,000 thus far.

In response to his videos, many TikTok users shared their suggestions and feedback. @mcyoshii7 commented, "Have you seen their standard portions recently? They gonna give you a Kia." @Thomas Emilio552 wrote, "Chipotle get this man his Porsche!!!" @Cody Suttor shared, "Here since day 108!"

@Leon Else chimed in, saying, "Chipotle day 772 come onnnnnn." @Marquez remarked, "Chipotle give this man stock options, VIP, and the car!!! This is free advertisement and he’s blowing up." "Are you still going to eat Chipotle after 1000 days?" @maya questioned. @itsTickleIf said, "If Chipotle paid for a bowl every day. I would eat it for the rest of my life with no problem, no questions asked. Slide me the black card."

@musicmoneyclothes stated, "I want Chipotle so bad but I have no money right now." @Chenzo Rodriguez shared his experience, saying, "I used to work for Chipotle and I used to do a bowl with black beans, chicken, and cheese, and I lost like 30 pounds. I also occasionally did the 3 tacos with the same ingredients."

@JaggedLittlePill commented, "After the 1000 days. Maybe you can take your Porsche and deliver Chipotle to homeless people?" @broward_stern wrote, "That’s 1000 times having diarrhea."

