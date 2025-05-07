ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Rick Harrison spends a fortune on artwork in one of Pawn Stars' most expensive deals ever made

Harrison was ready to make 'the biggest buy in Pawn Stars history' for the item.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Harrison making the deal (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Harrison making the deal (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

To many who have seen Rick Harrison negotiate prices on "Pawn Stars," he may come across as a stingy person. But the pawn shop boss doesn't mind loosening purse strings if he comes across something truly rare and special. One such thing was a piece of art created by Maurice Sendak for the children's book, "Where the Wild Things Are," and he was ready to pay a whopping $250,000 for it. 

Screenshot showing Harris looking at the artwork (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harris looking at the artwork (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Harrison visited a local art gallery in Las Vegas, which displayed the regional work of several artists. "We're talking about 'Where the Wild Things Are,' the greatest child's book ever," Harrison said. He added that he was excited to see the item since an artwork such as this has never been on the market. The item's owner, Nick, met Harrison at the gallery, where he showed the item to the pawn boss. "I have an incredible collection of twelve original illustrations from the classic children's book. It's always really difficult selling any artwork that you are so connected with but I've had these for a while I've enjoyed them and now I think it's kind of time to pass on the torch," Nick told Harrison.

Screenshot showing some of the artwork (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing some of the artwork (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

The lead of the show was amazed to see the original works from the renowned artist and was struck with nostalgia. "I've loved these since childhood. It was one of Maurice Sendak's earliest books, written and actually illustrated as well. These are all original illustrations, and everything is one-of-a-kind," Harrison acknowledged. "When I was a kid, I was fascinated by the pictures. It was something about the way he painted everything, it was so different than any other children's work," he added. Nick then explained the detailing of the work, pointing to the cross-hatching, which was the signature of the artist. "What's really special about this, aside from the work itself, is the scale of the work. A lot of times it was on a smaller size," he explained.

Screenshot showing Nick talking about the collection (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Nick talking about the collection (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

He further told Harrison that the drawings were in great condition, which was rare to see amongst vintage art. "A friend of mine acquired them from a university professor in about 1974. He sold them to me," he shared. Harrison then asked the owner for the price of the item, and Nick told him that he was looking for about $375,000 for it. Harrison then called in his art expert, Chad, to come take a look at the item. Upon walking in, the expert acknowledged that Sendak was a big name in the industry and that his works were quite significant. "He's just an international cultural phenomenon. I mean the book is, of course the the cornerstone of everything it's just really great," he said.

Nick explained that Sendak never sold any artwork from the book, so the collection was one-of-a-kind. Coming to the appraisal, the expert noted that the two larger images were worth $80,000 a piece. For the whole collection, he estimated the value to be about $310,000.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Once Chad left, Harrison immediately got down to the negotiation. He made an offer of $200,000 for the collection, but Nick wasn't willing to go that low. "I could do like 300," he countered. Harrison then asked him to meet in the middle and seal the deal at $250,000. Nick accepted, and the two closed a massive deal.

 

"I can't believe I am doing this, but you got a deal," Harrison said before shaking hands.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' player hugs Drew Carey and casually asks him to join her on the trip she won
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player hugs Drew Carey and casually asks him to join her on the trip she won
The player effortlessly swept the game and Carey was impressed but couldn't respond to the offer.
32 minutes ago
'Pawn Stars' guest once offered to buy dinner for Rich Harrison if he agreed on a certain price
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest once offered to buy dinner for Rich Harrison if he agreed on a certain price
Richard Benjamin Harrison was very impressed with what the guest had brought to the show, but remained calm.
2 hours ago
Ken Jennings stopped filming and walked off stage after spotting a 'Jeopardy' icon in the audience
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings stopped filming and walked off stage after spotting a 'Jeopardy' icon in the audience
Jennings is a legend of the game himself and he has a lot of respect for other successful players.
3 hours ago
Rick Harrison spends a fortune on artwork in one of Pawn Stars' most expensive deals ever made
ECONOMY & WORK
Rick Harrison spends a fortune on artwork in one of Pawn Stars' most expensive deals ever made
Harrison was ready to make 'the biggest buy in Pawn Stars history' for the item.
4 hours ago
'Jeopardy' fans just can't believe how all three contestants failed to recognize a music legend
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans just can't believe how all three contestants failed to recognize a music legend
This wasn't the first time that fans were upset about contestants not recognizing a well-known personality.
22 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller couldn't believe it after his family watch was later sold for $2 million
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller couldn't believe it after his family watch was later sold for $2 million
The watch was sold four years after it came to the show for a massive amount of money.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy after contestant loses $40,000 over a puzzle that was 'too tough'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy after contestant loses $40,000 over a puzzle that was 'too tough'
Many fans also mentioned how they were themselves unable to solve it.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest dodges injury as contestant almost kicks him in the face
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest dodges injury as contestant almost kicks him in the face
Things could have ended up quite nasty had he connected his boot with the host's face.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the value of album signed by an iconic rock band
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the value of album signed by an iconic rock band
One of the things that made the record so valuable was the signature of a late, great drummer.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who dropped his phone in toilet on live TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who dropped his phone in toilet on live TV
No one expects to see someone intentionally drop their phone in the toilet, but that's what we got.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a pickle from 1845 — and it was kind of a big 'dill'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a pickle from 1845 — and it was kind of a big 'dill'
The experts were certainly intrigued as they had probably never appraised a food item before.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brought a shipwrecked bell from 1602 and Rick Harrison was ready to pay big
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brought a shipwrecked bell from 1602 and Rick Harrison was ready to pay big
He loved the item from the moment it arrived in the store, and wasn't going to let it go that easy.
2 days ago
Excited 'Antiques Roadshow' guest yells 'mom, did you hear that?' after getting a huge appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Antiques Roadshow' guest yells 'mom, did you hear that?' after getting a huge appraisal
The guest told his mom that they were going to spend the weekend in Acapulco after the big appraisal.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings WWF action figure hoping to get $7,500 — but there was one big problem
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings WWF action figure hoping to get $7,500 — but there was one big problem
After making his ring debut in 1984, James Harris was nicknamed 'The Ugandan Giant.'
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant hits the lowest score ever and people cannot believe how bad it really was
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' contestant hits the lowest score ever and people cannot believe how bad it really was
It's not always the successful ones that get all the attention, some contestants become infamous too.
3 days ago
Ken Jennings takes an unexpected dig on 'Jeopardy' over the new Pope selection: 'Maybe try a...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings takes an unexpected dig on 'Jeopardy' over the new Pope selection: 'Maybe try a...'
The veteran host is kind-hearted but he can have some brutal opinions at times.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare statue for Rick Harrison — but there was one major problem
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare statue for Rick Harrison — but there was one major problem
Not everything that comes on the show is what the owner might advertise it to be.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who cut her hair boldly on live TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who cut her hair boldly on live TV
She wasn't afraid to alter her physical appearance to get a deal from one of the sharks.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges laugh at founder for his banana product — then he revealed his sales numbers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges laugh at founder for his banana product — then he revealed his sales numbers
It was perhaps one of the more enjoyable pitches as every shark seemed to have a good time.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' player impresses Ken Jennings but fans can’t stop comparing him to famous TV character
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' player impresses Ken Jennings but fans can’t stop comparing him to famous TV character
Starnes is a six-day champion of the show so far and is one of the youngest champions in history.
5 days ago