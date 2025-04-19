ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert reveals the value of her Olympic collection

Al Oerter won four consecutive Olympic gold medals between 1956-68, breaking and setting a new record each time in the discus throw.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
1956 - 1968 Al Oerter Olympic Collection on 'Antiques Roadshow' 2025. (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
1956 - 1968 Al Oerter Olympic Collection on 'Antiques Roadshow' 2025. (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Most guests on "Antiques Roadshow" bring heirlooms passed on to them by elders, while they know little of their origins. But once in a while, relatives of well-known personalities or people who knew them bring items that they know all about, but are still astonished by their true value. American discus thrower Al Oerter is rightfully deemed an Olympic legend for his extraordinary athletic feat. He won four consecutive Olympic gold medals between 1956-68, breaking and setting a new record each time in the discus throw. He achieved the distinction of being the first athlete to throw beyond 200 feet (61 meters) in 1962, according to the Olympics official site. Despite knowing all this, when one of his daughters presented his Olympic Collection on "Antiques Roadshow" for appraisal, she was stunned and exclaimed, "Holy smokes!" Gushing about her father's legacy, the guest said, "We just love talking about our dad. Many people don't know about him because discus, who knows about discus? So, to kind of bring it up again is really a great feeling."

 

"We brought in my dad's four Olympic gold medals, and some memorabilia, and a discus. He won four consecutive gold medals in discus in '56,  '60, '64 and '68, so we had those medals," she continued. She then went on to give a brief sports history about her father's medals, "Each medal really did represent something, like his first medal, he was way too young, shouldn't have been there, but he won. And then in two other games, he was injured, shouldn't have been there, and he won. And in 68, he kidded around saying he was too old and shouldn't have been there, but he won," she nostalgically recalled.

 

Oerter's journey as a legendary Olympian was, however, marred by several serious injuries. Right before competing in the 1960 Olympics, he met with a devastating accident, which required him to wear a neck brace to protect his injured cervical disc. As a result of intense training, he tore a rib muscle just before the Tokyo games. Not heeding medical advice, the ace sportsman turned during the game, wearing a neck brace and carrying ice packs. He set a new record that day and also won his third gold. However, the strenuous effort messed with his physical capacity as a player. Oerter had to be lifted off the field, thus ending his chance to compete in the sixth and final throw.

1956 - 1968 Al Oerter Olympic Collection on 'Antiques Roadshow' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Antiques Roadshow PBS)
1956 - 1968 Al Oerter Olympic Collection on 'Antiques Roadshow' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Oerter retired from the game in 1968 and took over the management side of the sports. An abstract artist himself, he also co-founded the Art of the Olympians program, an initiative that promoted artworks of fellow Olympians. Coming back to his memorabilia, his daughter never imagined that they would be valued so highly by Leila, an antique appraiser. "I was really hoping I would get Leila because I've seen her on the show, and she's so enthusiastic, and so freaking smart. And when she walked in and walked to our table, I was so excited," Oerter's daughter exclaimed. 

 

After evaluating the history and the condition of the Olympic collection, the appraiser revealed the value. "I would place an insurance value on the whole collection here at $400,000," she said. "Are you kidding? Holy smokes. Wow, that's impressive. Wow," the Olympian's daughter reacted. "We are going to put them back in a safe and not let kids play with them anymore," the guest concluded.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart customer claims its Great Value butter syrup contains anchovies: 'There's no butter...'
WALMART
Walmart customer claims its Great Value butter syrup contains anchovies: 'There's no butter...'
Paden has created a whole series featuring food products that claim to have ingredients that are actually substituted.
4 hours ago
This founder knew how to make an entrance on 'Shark Tank' — and win a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
This founder knew how to make an entrance on 'Shark Tank' — and win a life-changing deal
Things were looking dire for the entrepreneur at one point as everyone kept saying no to him.
5 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert revealed the value of her 125-year-old item
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert revealed the value of her 125-year-old item
Many of the magician's props had been lost after a catastrophe off the coast of Spain.
7 hours ago
Drew Carey loved this 'Price is Right' player's shirt and jacket who also ended up winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey loved this 'Price is Right' player's shirt and jacket who also ended up winning a car
Drew Carey was in love with the outfit as well and the player's game was as dazzling as his jacket.
8 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert reveals the value of her Olympic collection
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert reveals the value of her Olympic collection
Al Oerter won four consecutive Olympic gold medals between 1956-68, breaking and setting a new record each time in the discus throw.
9 hours ago
Shopper who bought jar of olives from Costco issues warning after taking a bite: 'It was tasting...'
COSTCO
Shopper who bought jar of olives from Costco issues warning after taking a bite: 'It was tasting...'
She shared her experience in a video on TikTok, and her disgusted expressions told the whole story.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player crushes tough game to win a car — even Drew Carey said 'never seen that happen'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player crushes tough game to win a car — even Drew Carey said 'never seen that happen'
Drew Carey and Amber Lancaster were left shocked at the utterly dominant display.
1 day ago
Ken Jennings reveals how he felt during his first show as 'Jeopardy' host: 'I don't want to be here'
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings reveals how he felt during his first show as 'Jeopardy' host: 'I don't want to be here'
The former champion has done an exceptional job as host since and is loved by fans everywhere.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant doesn't listen to the studio audience — ends up losing three cars
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant doesn't listen to the studio audience — ends up losing three cars
The audience was trying to help her, but she relied on the color of the top she was wearing.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a 'strange' detail in Ryan Seacrest's outfit: 'I've never seen this...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a 'strange' detail in Ryan Seacrest's outfit: 'I've never seen this...'
He wanted to create a chic look but the fans spotted something odd about his outfit.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' legend Ken Jennings has one opponent he never wants to face: 'He doesn't have..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' legend Ken Jennings has one opponent he never wants to face: 'He doesn't have..."
He has transitioned from contestant to host quite smoothly, but fans still want him to play the game.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers woman $20,000 for an 'ugly' statue gifted by her former in-laws
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers woman $20,000 for an 'ugly' statue gifted by her former in-laws
Harrison was surprised that the guest did not even negotiate the price that he offered to pay.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her $35 item
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her $35 item
The show's expert, Allan Katz had a sled that looked similar in his own collection.
2 days ago
This couple’s 'Shark Tank' pitch was so good that Mark Cuban gave them $750,000 in just five minutes
ECONOMY & WORK
This couple’s 'Shark Tank' pitch was so good that Mark Cuban gave them $750,000 in just five minutes
Rebel Cheese' specially curated Shark Tank Box, Mark's Box, and Lori's Box on the website have become major hits.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper fumes after noticing what was inside Great Value frozen broccoli: 'Why would they...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper fumes after noticing what was inside Great Value frozen broccoli: 'Why would they...'
Other products, such as Pesto and chicken nuggets from Great Value, have also caused outrage.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a million-dollar deal to founder who walked in with a life-changing product
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a million-dollar deal to founder who walked in with a life-changing product
The entrepreneur's mission was one that touched hearts, and he had decent sales figures as well.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' founders project Kevin O'Leary's face inside a commode — end up getting a deal from him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders project Kevin O'Leary's face inside a commode — end up getting a deal from him
Mr. Wonderful was the only one who offered a deal and made the company worth millions.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'blacked out' during a game and failed to solve a simple puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'blacked out' during a game and failed to solve a simple puzzle
She still played well enough to make it all the way to the Bonus Round where she could win big.
3 days ago
Woman who defeated breast cancer wins a car on 'Price is Right' in unbelievable TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman who defeated breast cancer wins a car on 'Price is Right' in unbelievable TV moment
It seemed like she was going to walk away with nothing but luck was on her side that day.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey shows off new look but 'Family Feud' fans are worried about his health: 'He looks...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey shows off new look but 'Family Feud' fans are worried about his health: 'He looks...'
The Family Feud star has done whatever he can to keep himself fit and healthy despite ageing.
4 days ago