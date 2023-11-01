Name Stanley Kubrick Net Worth $20 Million Salary $500K - $1 Million Annual Income $10 Million Sources of Income Director, Acting and Production Gender Male Date of Birth July 26, 1928 Date of Death March 7, 1999 Age (at the time of death) 70 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Photographer, Film director, Screenwriter, Cinematographer, Film Producer

Stanley Kubrick, renowned as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time left behind a significant legacy and a net worth of $20 million at the time of his passing, per Celebrity Net Worth. His final directorial work, "Eyes Wide Shut" (1999), earned a place in the Guinness World Records for its longest constant movie shoot, spanning 400 days. Stanley Kubrick passed away from a heart attack in March 1999, leaving an indelible mark in the world of cinema.

Stanley Kubrick's sources of income were primarily rooted in his remarkable career as a filmmaker. He directed, produced, and often wrote several iconic films that not only made a profound impact on the world of cinema but also significantly contributed to his financial success. His 1968 masterpiece, "2001: A Space Odyssey" proved to be a substantial box office success, grossing $146 million against a $10.5 million budget while "Spartacus" grossed $60 million against a $12 million budget. "A Clockwork Orange" (1971), despite its controversial nature, garnered critical acclaim and added to Kubrick's financial standing. "The Shining" (1980) may have received mixed reactions from author Stephen King but it became a classic in the horror genre and played a pivotal role in boosting Kubrick's financial portfolio. "Eyes Wide Shut" (1999), released shortly after Kubrick's passing, became his highest-grossing work, solidifying his financial legacy.

Stanley Kubrick director on the set of the 1975 movie 'Barry Lyndon'. | Getty Images | Photo by Screen Archives

Salary

For his final film, "Eyes Wide Shut" (1999), Stanley Kubrick received a salary of $10,000,000, per IMDb. This substantial payment reflected both his stature as a celebrated director and the considerable resources invested in the production of this iconic work which remains a part of his lasting legacy.

Stanley Kubrick possessed a notable real estate portfolio during his lifetime. His primary residence was Childwickbury Manor, located in Hertfordshire, England. He owned a vacation home in southwestern France, characterized by its seven bedrooms. Christiane Harlan, Kubrick's wife, opted to place this property on the market in early 2017, with an asking price of approximately $1.578 million, offering a glimpse into the filmmaker's holdings.

Stanley Kubrick looking through a movie camera | Getty Images | Photo by Evening Standard



Stanley Kubrick's personal life

Stanley Kubrick was born on July 26, 1928, in Manhattan, New York City. Kubrick's family heritage was a blend of Austrian-Jewish from Sadie's side and Romanian-Jewish and Polish-Jewish from Jacob's side. During his youth, Stanley Kubrick developed a deep fascination with Greek and Roman myths, photography, chess, and the New York Yankees. His passion for photography led him to join William Howard Taft High School's photography club.

He married his high school sweetheart, Toba Metz, on May 28, 1948, but the union ended in divorce in 1951. Subsequently, he tied the knot with Ruth Sobotka, a dancer and theatrical designer on January 15, 1955. They moved to Los Angeles that same year. After Kubrick and Sobotka's divorce in 1957, he married actress Christiane Harlan on April 14, 1958. Stanley met Harlan while filming "Paths of Glory" and their marriage endured until his passing in 1999. The couple welcomed two daughters, Anya and Vivian, and Stanley became a stepfather to Katharina, Harlan's daughter from her prior marriage to Werner Bruhns.

- Stanley Kubrick, a cinematic visionary, received recognition and acclaim through numerous prestigious awards and nominations, per IMDb. Here are some of the notable honors:

- Academy Awards (Oscars): Won Best Visual Effects for "2001: A Space Odyssey" (1969)

- Golden Globe Awards: Nominated Best Director for "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" (1965)

- BAFTA Awards: Won BAFTA Fellowship (2000)

- Directors Guild of America Awards: Honored with the DGA Lifetime Achievement Award (1997)

- National Board of Review Awards: Won Best Director for "A Clockwork Orange" (1972)

- New York Film Critics Circle Awards: Won Best Director for "A Clockwork Orange" (1971)

- Writers Guild of America Awards: Won Best Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium for "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" (1965).

How did "2001: A Space Odyssey" impact the film industry?

Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" pushed the boundaries of visual effects, revolutionizing the use of special effects in cinema and setting new standards for futuristic design in films.

Did Stanley Kubrick have an unfinished project at the time of his passing?

Yes, his final project, "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" was completed by Steven Spielberg, preserving Kubrick's influence and vision.

How many Academy Award nominations did Stanley Kubrick receive?

Kubrick was nominated for 13 Academy Awards during his career, showcasing his significant impact on the film industry.

