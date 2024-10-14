If you find a $100 bill on your car windshield, don't touch it and call the authorities right away

There are multiple theories about cash randomly tucked under wipers, but they are all based on assumptions.

Things that seem too good to be true often are, just like cash randomly lying in the street among other unexpected places. Something very similar happened when people across the U.S. felt lucky after finding $100 bills tucked under the wipers of their cars. But soon authorities burst their bubble by warning that touching the money could land people into serious trouble and expose their cars to the risk of being stolen.

The Truth Behind the Tactic

According to an ABC News report, criminals are using a new method to steal cars as part of a broader conspiracy. They are leaving fake $20 or perhaps even $100 bills on cars.

The idea is that after noticing the money from the driver's seat, motorists might step out to grab it, leaving the keys in the ignition. That's when thieves hiding nearby could jump out and swiftly steal the vehicle. Another theory shared by Autorevolution suggested that criminals were leaving fake bills for ordinary citizens to use at local businesses on purpose.

By doing so, they could essentially test if the fake bill can be passed off as real. In case the victim gets arrested or reported, the criminals would know that the fake bills aren't safe to use. But, if the bill goes unnoticed, the counterfeiters will know that they won't be caught.

Both of these theories are based on assumptions since there have been no reports of car theft or fake bills being detected so far.

Steps to Stay Safe

Back in 2018, a woman in Georgetown County found a fake $100 bill and reported it. As per local news outlet WMFB, the woman took the $100 bill to the bank teller to see if it was legitimate. By doing so she helped authorities alert citizens about such dollar bills.

The Police adviced people to stay away from the money as well as their car, and immediately call 911 to report the incident. In case the car owner sees the bill after entering the vehicle, it is best to leave the area and deal with the money later. It is strongly recommended to not leave the vehicle while the key is in the ignition or if the engine is running.

Alarming Car-Jacking Schemes

Last year, the Irvine Police Department in California warned about a similar carjacking scam. In the elaborate scheme, thieves published attractive ads on social media for delivery services to lure victims.

As per an ABC7 report, criminals posted ads looking for drivers who would move cash for them in exchange for payments of up to $12,000. Furthermore, promises of discretion, stops in public places and paid expenses are made to entice victims.

However, instead of paying thousands of dollars, investigators revealed that the scammers took off with the victim's car. There were 11 reported cases in Irvine where victims were threatened with violence to leave their cars.

Authorities claimed that within two hours, most of the stolen cars were moved south of the U.S. border. Thus, it is best to not fall for any scheme that sounds too good to be true.