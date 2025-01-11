ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

If you find a $100 bill on your car windshield don't touch it and call the authorities right away

There are multiple theories about cash randomly tucked under wipers, but they are all based on assumptions.
UPDATED 51 MINUTES AGO
Representational image showing a man enter his car with dollar bills (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | luknaja)
Representational image showing a man enter his car with dollar bills (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | luknaja)

Things that seem too good to be true often are, just like cash randomly lying in the street among other unexpected places. Something very similar happened when people across the U.S. felt lucky after finding $100 bills tucked under the wipers of their cars. But soon authorities burst their bubble by warning that touching the money could land people into serious trouble and expose their cars to the risk of being stolen.

Representative image by Freepik
Representative image of a carjacking (Image source: Freepik)

The Truth Behind the Tactic

According to an ABC News report, criminals are using a new method to steal cars as part of a broader conspiracy. They are leaving fake $20 or perhaps even $100 bills on cars.

Representative image | Getty Images | Stock Photo
Representative image of cash on windshield (Image source: Getty Images | Stock Photo)

The idea is that after noticing the money from the driver's seat, motorists might step out to grab it, leaving the keys in the ignition. That's when thieves hiding nearby could jump out and swiftly steal the vehicle. Another theory shared by Autorevolution suggested that criminals were leaving fake bills for ordinary citizens to use at local businesses on purpose.

 

By doing so, they could essentially test if the fake bill can be passed off as real. In case the victim gets arrested or reported, the criminals would know that the fake bills aren't safe to use. But, if the bill goes unnoticed, the counterfeiters will know that they won't be caught.

Both of these theories are based on assumptions since there have been no reports of car theft or fake bills being detected so far.

Steps to Stay Safe

Back in 2018, a woman in Georgetown County found a fake $100 bill and reported it. As per local news outlet WMFB, the woman took the $100 bill to the bank teller to see if it was legitimate. By doing so she helped authorities alert citizens about such dollar bills.

 

The Police advised people to stay away from the money as well as their car, and immediately call 911 to report the incident. In case the car owner sees the bill after entering the vehicle, it is best to leave the area and deal with the money later. It is strongly recommended to not leave the vehicle while the key is in the ignition or if the engine is running.

Alarming Car-Jacking Schemes

Last year, the Irvine Police Department in California warned about a similar carjacking scam. In the elaborate scheme, thieves published attractive ads on social media for delivery services to lure victims.

As per an ABC7 report, criminals posted ads looking for drivers who would move cash for them in exchange for payments of up to $12,000. Furthermore, promises of discretion, stops in public places and paid expenses are made to entice victims.

 

However, instead of paying thousands of dollars, investigators revealed that the scammers took off with the victim's car. There were 11 reported cases in Irvine where victims were threatened with violence to leave their cars.

Authorities claimed that within two hours, most of the stolen cars were moved south of the U.S. border. Thus, it is best to not fall for any scheme that sounds too good to be true.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
If you find a $100 bill on your car windshield don't touch it and call the authorities right away
ECONOMY & WORK
If you find a $100 bill on your car windshield don't touch it and call the authorities right away
There are multiple theories about cash randomly tucked under wipers, but they are all based on assumptions.
51 minutes ago
'Shark Tank' offers a massive $500,000 deal to entrepreneur who had a simple oatmeal idea
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a massive $500,000 deal to entrepreneur who had a simple oatmeal idea
The entrepreneur's business model didn't tempt sharks as much as her oatmeal toppings.
9 hours ago
Airbnb guest says host charged her $924 extra for using TV and Wi-Fi — and it only got weirder from there
ECONOMY & WORK
Airbnb guest says host charged her $924 extra for using TV and Wi-Fi — and it only got weirder from there
The guest found weird notes on the fridge, TV, washing machine and other spaces in the house.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offered $150,000 to a toy company founder. Then, his product went straight to Hollywood.
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offered $150,000 to a toy company founder. Then, his product went straight to Hollywood.
Ever since he got his six-figure deal on "Shark Tank", there has been no turning back.
1 day ago
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years — then they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years — then they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
While the man was hoping that he had amassed a small fortune, the total calculated by the machine was rather surprising.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller almost gave a 'heart attack' to expert after item gets a huge valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller almost gave a 'heart attack' to expert after item gets a huge valuation
After examining the stone cooler, the expert called it a "monumental piece of American stoneware".
3 days ago
Pat Sajak ‘robs’ Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak ‘robs’ Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them
Sajak who cut a round to make up time for his farewell speech, made things sweeter for the contestants
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune’ viewers in disbelief after player misses out obvious answer with one letter left
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune’ viewers in disbelief after player misses out obvious answer with one letter left
There are plenty of wrong answers but some are completely unbelievable for hosts and audiences alike.
5 days ago
Subway worker exposes how their steak is prepared — and we can never recover from this
ECONOMY & WORK
Subway worker exposes how their steak is prepared — and we can never recover from this
Viewers labelled the meat used in the steak sandwiches as 'mystery meat'.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls a woman 'gold digger.' Richard Branson was having none of it.
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls a woman 'gold digger.' Richard Branson was having none of it.
Cuban was backed by two others on the panel while others believed that she deserved to be on the show.
7 days ago
Expert issues warning about Fitbit and Apple Watches causing medical issues: "Putting us at risk..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert issues warning about Fitbit and Apple Watches causing medical issues: "Putting us at risk..."
In a viral video with over 1.3 million views, the creator talked about the dangerous levels of PFAS in smartwatches and fitness trackers.
7 days ago
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless' — what he got in return changed his life
ECONOMY & WORK
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless' — what he got in return changed his life
This happened when 42-year-old Matt Busbice left his house in a rush one morning after he heard a fire alarm.
Jan 3, 2025
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
WALMART
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
The former teacher says he doesn't need any more degrees to climb up the ladder at the company.
Jan 2, 2025
Retired nurse wins $3.8 million lottery — the first thing he bought was an item no one saw coming
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired nurse wins $3.8 million lottery — the first thing he bought was an item no one saw coming
The 68-year-old won $3.8 million of which he was able to take home close to $2 million after taxes.
Jan 1, 2025
'Family Feud' contestant confuses the show with 'Jeopardy' — Steve Harvey’s reaction says it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant confuses the show with 'Jeopardy' — Steve Harvey’s reaction says it all
It's not new for Harvey to come across answers which sound bizarre and at times even gross.
Jan 1, 2025
Guy finds and returns $4.8 million check to company — they thank him with 6 bags of gummies instead
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy finds and returns $4.8 million check to company — they thank him with 6 bags of gummies instead
Although Anouar received the package unexpectedly, he did feel that it wasn't much considering the amount on the check.
Jan 1, 2025
'Shark Tank' offers a $35,000 deal to 13-year-old girl with a ‘socks with pockets’ business idea
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a $35,000 deal to 13-year-old girl with a ‘socks with pockets’ business idea
What makes her story so intriguing is that she set up the entire business all by herself.
Dec 31, 2024
Woman issues warning about ordering from Temu after what happened to her credit card details
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman issues warning about ordering from Temu after what happened to her credit card details
Online shopping has increased convenience but opened doors for scammers as well.
Dec 31, 2024
‘Shark Tank’ offers $250,000 deal to 2 friends who built their business from college dorm room
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Shark Tank’ offers $250,000 deal to 2 friends who built their business from college dorm room
Necessity can sometimes bring out the best in people and that's exactly what happened in this case.
Dec 30, 2024
Costco confirms all its stores across the US will be closed for 24 hours — and they're not the only ones
COSTCO
Costco confirms all its stores across the US will be closed for 24 hours — and they're not the only ones
Apart from Costco, stores of three other grocery chains will also be closed.
Dec 30, 2024