Woman has epic response after this company was caught trying to lowball her salary

The candidate's reply to the email won hearts of people of Reddit.

Lowballing candidates, offering a lower salary than what's desired, is pretty common across industries. This is exactly what happened to a Redditor u/komeandgo, who was accidentally CC'd on an internal email that discussed her salary. While it was extremely embarrassing for the company in the first place, the user's reply poked them where it hurt.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Kenny Eliason

In the original post on the forum r/antiwork, the Redditor shared the screenshot of the email that she accidentally received. In the screenshot, the sender conveyed that their team liked the candidate and she could work as a second option if their preferred candidate didn't come through.

The email added that the candidate had mentioned her desired salary to be between $55,000 to $65,000 and suggested that she should be offered a lower salary of $53,000. The email suggested that the candidate had agreed to a second interview as well.

While the original post had just the screenshot, readers demanded the full story. Thus, the Redditor obliged and shared the full story in the comments.

The candidate explained that she applied for an IT role and completed an interview with a team of three people. Two of them were SysAdmins in charge of their own individual office and one was the IT Director, who would've been her boss.

She mentioned her minimum pay as $60,000 in the interview. Thus, she says she was caught off guard by the salary range suggested in the email and she never spoke about it.

Screenshot from the replies | Reddit | u/Komeandgo/

"They never communicated pay directly to me just said “ok” after I told them my minimum," the user wrote.

She added that she did go to the second interview just to hit them back. She told them that she saw the email and she didn't feel that the company had her best interest at heart. Thus, she didn't want to go forward with the process.

"If they’re already undervaluing me and that I didn’t want to continue forward with a team that’s likely to stab me in the back," the user wrote.

She explained that the HR team sent her texts apologizing and asking her to continue forward. However, the candidate stood firm arguing that the offer was made by the IT director who would not be looking out for her in the future, given their attitude towards candidates.

Screenshot from the replies | Reddit | u/Komeandgo

The Redditor explained that the suggested $53,000 salary was not enough for the city she lived in. She said she had interviews where people were upfront with communications on salary and respected candidates.

In the end, she wrote that she got another interview and landed a job that paid her more than 60,000. Thus, standing her ground proved to be beneficial for her and a lesson for that company.

While most readers were baffled by what the company had done, some took it as the perfect opportunity to share some appropriate replies to the email.

"... and I will replace the guy who doesn't know what the CC field means," suggested user u/IronManTim. "This is why you set a 30-60 second delay on outgoing work emails," wrote another user u/Sir_Skelly mocking the so-called IT workers of the company.

Screenshot from the replies | Reddit | u/Noahtuesday123

Meanwhile, several others lauded the user for letting the job go. "This is a perfect post for here. That lowball is such crap. I get a company looking out for itself, but this is a calculated move to undercut you. Thank god you found out beforehand," wrote user, u/Dizzy_Eye5257.

