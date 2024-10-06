ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart has a sneaky checkout trick to promote memberships not many know about, warns shopper

The customer in a video explained how Walmart is pressuring customers into "downloading the app and getting the membership".
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Cover image source: TikTok | @1breyonce
Cover image source: TikTok | @1breyonce

Big chain stores and brands often try to employ psychological tactics to trick customers into spending more. A Walmart shopper recently claimed that she accidentally discovered a similar disturbing tactic that the chain is employing to trick customers. The shopper who tried to circumvent the check-out line got the information from a Walmart employee, suggesting it was authentic. The video shared by Breyonce (@1breyonce), documenting the situation has gone viral and customers are outraged.

In the video, which now has over 550,000 views, Breyonce says she was just stopping at her local Walmart to get a few items. However, when she went to check out, she realized that the cue was long and the self-checkout was also closed. 

“So my impatient a**, I’m already like, OK, well, f*ck that. I’m gonna go to the technology department and have them check me out there,” she says in the video. However, on her way, she came across the pharmacy area and decided to try and checkout from there as she only had three items. 

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @1breyonce
Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @1breyonce

At the pharmacy, Breyonce asked the worker why the self-checkout registers were closed. This is when she learned the shocking truth. “Yeah, they’re trying to do that to promote you guys to download the app and get the membership,” the worker responded according to Breyonce’s recollection.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @1breyonce
Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @1breyonce

She says that he then clarified that customers can check out through the app and avoid waiting in line.  It turns out that the Walmart app does have a “Mobile Scan & Go” feature that allows shoppers to scan items, check out through the app, and make payments at the store using the QR code at the register. 

According to the website, the option is exclusively available to trial and paid Walmart+ members only. The Walmart+ membership costs $98 a year. This infuriated Beyonce who went on a rant over Walmart saying that she would never give in to such cheap tactics and pay more money to Walmart. 

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @1breyonce
Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @1breyonce

The viewers of Breyonce's video also expressed their anger in the comments section. Several users said that they already avoid going to a Walmart at all costs.  “I go all the way out of my way to avoid Walmart. I gladly pay more to buy things at the grocery store or Amazon,” wrote user @creolecandy, as several others called for a boycott.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @creolecandy
Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @creolecandy

Several others added to Breyonce’s rant sharing various things that are wrong with Walmart. “They have certain items locked up & have to push the damn button for an employee to come. but wait for decades for them to come!!!,” wrote a viewer, @xyoojbe

Screenshots from the comments | TikTok | @xyoojbe
Screenshots from the comments | TikTok | @xyoojbe

 However, some users argued that Walmart’s membership does come in handy at times. “Yeah, that’s what it is. But I pay my 5 dollars monthly so they can bring it to my door and I don’t have to go in there AT ALL,” wrote one user @__cleoooo.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @__cleoooo
Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @__cleoooo

Meanwhile, several users came up with creative ideas to get back at Walmart. One viewer wrote @newtotiktok2021, “I'mma go there and grab a cart full of bagged ice & ice cream and go stand in the longest line I can find bc I'm petty!”

@1breyonce its like all these companies are competing for who can rip us off the most 😭 #inflation #walmart ♬ original sound - Breyonce ✨

 

For more vlogs, lifestyle, and entertainment content, follow Breyonce (@1breyonce) on TikTok.

This article originally appeared 3 months ago.

