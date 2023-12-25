Last-Minute Shopper? Here's What's Open and What's Closed on Christmas

It's Christmas and time for celebration with family and friends. It's also the time for a lot of shopping as well. Are you a last-minute shopper? If yes, then you have to see where you go for your grocery shopping, as many stores and businesses will remain shut on Christmas.

However, some grocery stores understand the need for those final holiday dinner ingredients and choose to remain open with adjusted hours. In this guide, we'll provide you with essential information about which major supermarkets are open or closed on Christmas Day 2023, ensuring you can enjoy a festive meal without any hiccups.

While most supermarkets will be closed, several major chains are committed to providing convenience for last-minute shoppers. It's crucial to note that operating hours may vary, so it's recommended to check with your local supermarket for specific information. The following grocery stores will be open on Christmas Day 2023 with reduced hours:

Acme (8 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Foodtown (8 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

On the flip side, the following major supermarkets will be closed on Christmas Day:

Aldi

Costco

Lidl

Sam’s Club

Shoprite

Stew Leonard’s

Stop & Shop

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

To avoid any surprises, it's essential to check with your local supermarket for specific hours and to confirm whether they are open on Christmas Day. This will help you plan your shopping accordingly and ensure that you have everything you need for a delightful Christmas celebration.

If you're looking for last-minute deals, several retailers are offering discounts on various products. Here are some notable deals available through Christmas Day:

Amazon's holiday deals with over 70% off on electronics, toys, games, home, kitchen, fashion, and beauty products.

AWAY's suitcases, bags, and accessories with up to 45% off discounts.

Cozy Earth's premium bamboo bed and bath bundles up to 35% off.

Kate Spade's "End of Season" sale with an extra 50% off new sale styles using code "SAVEMORE" at checkout.

Walmart's last-minute deals on home goods, appliances, custom gifts, tech, and toys.

Wayfair's "End-of-Year Clearance" sale on home finds and finishing touches discounted up to 60%.

Apart from grocery stores, it's crucial to know the operating status of other major retailers on Christmas Day. Here's a quick rundown:

Walmart: Closed on Christmas Day, reopening at 6 a.m. on December 26.

Target: Most stores closed on Christmas, reopening at 7 a.m. on December 26.

Costco: All U.S. warehouses closed on Christmas Day.

CVS: Many locations open with normal hours, but some non-24 locations may have reduced hours.

Walgreens: Adjusted hours of 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Christmas Day, with 24-hour locations remaining open.

Starbucks: Many locations open, but hours may vary.

McDonald's: Most locations open on Christmas, with varying hours.

Kroger: Most stores closed on Christmas Day, but it can vary by division and location.

Albertsons: Many stores closed, with some open locations having adjusted hours.

With this comprehensive guide, you can navigate through Christmas Day 2023 with ease, ensuring that your holiday celebrations are filled with joy and delicious food. Remember to check with specific stores and locations for the most accurate and up-to-date information, allowing you to make the most of the festive season.