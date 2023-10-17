42 Years Since John Lennon's Death, Here's A Look At His Love Yoko Ono's Net Worth

Name Yoko Ono Net worth $700 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music, art DOB February 18, 1933 Age 90 years Gender Female Nationality Japan Profession Musician, artist

Also Read: What is American Conservative Political Commentator Ben Shapiro's Net Worth?

Japanese artist and peace activist Yoko Ono has an estimated net worth of $700 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Ono was married to legendary Beatles musician John Lenon and inherited his millions. She creates performance art, visual art, books and experimental films. She is also an activist with strong views on world peace.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono photographed on November 2, 1980 | Getty Images | Photo by Jack Mitchell

Ono was born in 1933 in Tokyo, Japan, and after her birth, her father moved to San Francisco for work. The family eventually moved back to Japan in 1937 and Ono enrolled at one of Japan’s most elite schools, Gakushuin, as per Celebrity Net Worth. They returned to the US briefly before coming back to Tokyo where they were during the great fire-bombing of 1945, in a reinforced bunker, unharmed.

Also Read: Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav is Overseeing Major Changes in the Industry; Here's His Net Worth

After the war, Ono's family and people in Tokyo endured hard days and they had to beg for food and bartered goods for rice. By 1946, as Japan became stable, Ono returned to her studies and graduated in 1951. Her family then returned to New York City and Ono joined them after graduation at the age of 18.

After her graudation from Sarah Lawrence College, she started experimenting with art and live performances. It was during one of her exhibitions that she met John Lenon. After Lennon’s death, Ono funded and organized the construction of the Strawberry Fields memorial in Central Park in his honor. She also continued with her art career, and founded the project where people write a wish, fold it, and tie it on a branch of ‘The Wish Tree’. She further created "Arising," a feminist art piece that evokes imagery of phoenixes. Before Lennon's death, Ono’s performance piece “Cut Piece” had achieved considerable success.

Also Read: Luxury Brand Dolce and Gabbana Co-Founder Domenico Dolce Is a Billionaire; What Is His Net Worth?

WISH TREE FOR YOKO ONOhttps://t.co/TRZsPoh8l5

To celebrate Yoko Ono’s 90th birthday on 18 Feb 2023, @SeanOnoLennon has made a virtual Wish Tree for people all over the world to post their wishes online and (in association with @OneTreePlanted) plant real trees in Yoko’s honor. pic.twitter.com/c5zeJ9XY8W — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) February 17, 2023

She also continued to release albums such as “It's Alright”, and “Starpeace” which featured the hit "Hell in Paradise" that reached the number 16 spot on the dance charts. Among other notable albums, Ono released “Blueprint for a Sunrise” and “Walking on Thin Ice (Remixes)”.

At the time of John Lenon’s death in 1980, he was worth about $200 million which is equal to about $620 million in today’s dollars, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Ono inherited John's entire estate and earned hundreds of millions of dollars from licensing deals, royalties merchandise, and more.

Ono moved into a NYC building, The Dakota, along with Lennon in 1970. It was this building where Lenon was shot. Ono continued to live in The Dakota for the next several decades acquiring additional units to create 6,000 square feet of living space. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Yoko's monthly HOA fee today is currently over $20,000, currently. Apart from the apartment, Lennon and Ono bought a 600-acre farm near Franklin, New York in 1978 for $178,000.

Instagram 646K Twitter 4.4million Facebook 748K YouTube 69.1K

Ono was first married to Toshi Ichiyinagi, a Japanese composer and experimental musician. The two split in 1962. She then married Anthony Cox, a jazz musician, and they had a child together before divorcing in 1969. In the same year, Ono married John Lennon whom she met at a conceptual art exhibition in 1966.

John Lennon and his wife Yoko Onoduring their 'Bed-In' in the Presidential suite of the Hilton hotel in Amsterdam | Getty Images | Photo by Mark and Colleen Hayward

2022 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series For “The Beatles: Get Back”

2001 Grammy: Best Long Form Music Video For “Gimme Some Truth: The Making of John Lennon's Imagine Album”

1982 Grammy: Album of the Year For "Double Fantasy".

2022 PGA Award: Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television For “The Beatles: Get Back”

How old is Yoko Ono?

Yoko Ono is 90 years old.

How much older was Yoko Ono than John?

Yoko Ono was seven years older Than John Lennon.

Did Yoko Ono remarry after John Lennon?

Yoko Ono never got remarried after John Lennon's murder.

What is Yoko Ono’s net worth?

Yoko Ono has an estimated net worth of $700 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More from MARKETREALIST

Chrissy Metz Became One of the Highest Paid Actors, Thanks to Her ‘This Is Us’ Role; What’s Her Net Worth?

From Iconic Role in 'Grease' to Thriving Mucic Career: Olivia Newton-John's Evolution and Net Worth