Name Urban Meyer Net Worth $35 Million Salary $7.6 Million Annual Income $9 Million Source of Income Coaching DOB Jul 10, 1964 Age 59 years old Gender Male Profession Football player, coach Nationality American

Commentator and one of the richest football coaches ever, Urban Meyer, who spent most of his career in American collegiate football, has amassed a substantial net worth of $35 million. An impressive coaching record, a brief stint as a sports analyst, and various high-profile coaching jobs, have contributed to Meyer's financial success. Despite being hit by a health scare caused by stress, Meyer made a comeback as a coach and continued his successful run guiding teams to glory.

Urban Meyer's journey to financial success began with his remarkable coaching career, which included stints with several college football teams, including the Bowling Green Falcons, the Utah Utes, the Florida Gators, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Meyer's coaching journey started when he accepted a graduate assistant coaching position at Ohio State, where he gained experience under head coach Earle Bruce. Over the years, he honed his coaching skills by working at various universities, such as Illinois State, Colorado State, and Notre Dame, where he had the opportunity to mentor future football stars.

In 2001, Urban Meyer secured his first head coaching role at Bowling Green, where he quickly transformed the team into a winning force and earned the title of Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year. Meyer's distinctive coaching style, which emphasized strong quarterback performance, began to take shape during this time.

In 2003, Meyer was appointed as the head coach at the University of Utah, leading the Utes to a conference championship and a victory in the Fiesta Bowl. He also played a pivotal role in the development of quarterback Alex Smith, who went on to become a first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Meyer's career reached new heights when he accepted the head coaching position at the University of Florida in 2005. Under his leadership, the Gators secured the SEC Championship in 2006 and won the BCS National Championship in 2007. Meyer's coaching prowess led to further success, but controversies surrounding player behavior off the field and his own health concerns eventually led to his resignation from the University of Florida.

After a brief stint as a sports commentator for ESPN, Meyer returned to coaching in 2011, taking the reins of the Ohio State Buckeyes. His tenure with the Buckeyes yielded outstanding results, including an undefeated season in his first year and a victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2014.

Football coach Urban Meyer attends BODY at ESPYs at Milk Studios on July 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California/ Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ESPN

Meyer's coaching abilities allowed him to bag substantial salaries. In 2005, he signed a seven-year, $14-million contract with the University of Florida, followed by an extension that increased his annual salary to $3.25 million. In 2009, he inked a six-year, $24-million extension, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the world. His peak earnings in his coaching career reached $7.6 million per year while working with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Urban Meyer's retirement from coaching in 2018 was not without its fair share of controversy. A three-game suspension cost him $570,000 in lost wages due to his failure to take a stronger stance against allegations of spousal abuse by Zach Smith, a wide receivers coach. An investigation revealed that Meyer had knowledge of Smith's domestic issues but did not take disciplinary action. Ohio State, faced with the possibility of paying an additional $38 million if they terminated Meyer, was spared this financial burden when he chose to retire voluntarily.

Apart from coaching, Urban Meyer has made investments in real estate. In 2012, he purchased a $1.45 million home in Ohio, featuring seven bedrooms and an outdoor pool, located near a local golf course.

Year Earnings 2021 $26 Million 2022 $29 Million 2023 $35 Million

Urban Meyer arrives for the "Late Show with David Letterman"/Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images

Meyer, born on July 10, 1964, in Toledo, Ohio, played minor league baseball for two seasons after high school and pursued a bachelor's degree in psychology while playing defensive back at the University of Cincinnati. He later earned a master's degree in sports administration from Ohio State University. Meyer is married to Shelley Mather Meyer since 1986, and the couple have two children. Their marriage was hit by controversy after a video of Meyer dancing with another woman surfaced online, but the two are still together.

