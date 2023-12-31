Name Tyrese Gibson Net Worth $4 Million Annual Income $1 Million + Source of Income Music, acting Date of Birth December 30, 1978 Age 44 years Gender Male Profession Singer, rapper, actor, author, VJ, model, producer Nationality American

Tyrese Gibson, the multi-talented American artist, widely recognized for his recurring role in "The Fast & The Furious" and "Transformers" franchises, holds a net worth of $4 million. Starting his career as an R&B singer in the late 1990s, Tyrese's albums like "Tyrese" and "Black Rose" achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success. He is also the author of the New York Times bestseller "How to Get Out of Your Own Way."

Tyrese Gibson performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center | Photo by Terence Rushin | Getty Images

Gibson rose to fame after a 1994 Coca-Cola ad and made most of his money as an actor in popular movie franchises. He also modeled for Guess and Tommy Hilfiger before entering Hollywood. In 1998, Gibson signed with RCA Records, releasing his debut single "Nobody Else" and the self-titled album "Tyrese," earning platinum status. His Grammy-nominated hit "Sweet Lady" added to his fame.

Gibson continued to record albums like "2000 Watts" and "I Wanna Go There" before he took a brief break. He released the double-disc album "Alter Ego" in 2006 and formed the group TGT with Ginuwine and Tank in 2007. He marked a successful comeback to music with "Open Invitation" in 2011, and in 2015 his album "Black Rose" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

As for movies, Gibson was also seen in "Baby Boy" in 2001, "Four Brothers" in 2005, and "Death Race" in 2008. Venturing into writing, he co-created a comic book titled "Tyrese Gibson's MAYHEM!" and also co-wrote the bestseller "Manology: Secrets of Your Man's Mind Revealed." In 2017, he announced "Identity Theft," but it turned into the 2023 R&B album "Beautiful Pain."

🔥 Houston, gear up for a night of soul and R&B on October 21 with me, Tamia, Tamar Braxton, Mary Mary, and Tanya Nolan at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion! 🎤 Special hosts Arnez J and Letoya Luckett will light up the stage. 🎫 Tickets on Live Nation. https://t.co/7xJ9HDJZH4 pic.twitter.com/P5HCVJoa4x — #VisionImplementor (@Tyrese) October 15, 2023

In 2017, Tyrese acquired a $4 million mansion in Atlanta's Buckhead suburb. The property features a personal recording studio and Transformers replicas. In 2022, he listed his Woodland Hills home for sale at $2.9 million.

Tyrese married Norma Mitchell in 2007 and they had a daughter before they divorced. In 2017, the singer married Samantha Lee, and they welcomed a child a year later. However, the couple announced their separation in 2020, leading to a contentious divorce, including child support disputes.

Tyrese performs on stage during the Majic 102.1 Under the Starts concert at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion | Photo by Marcus Ingram | Getty Images

- American Music Awards 2000: Favorite New R&B/Soul Artist

- Grammy Awards 2000: (Nominated) Best R&B Male Vocal Performance for "Sweet Lady"

- Grammy Awards 2004: (Nominated) Best R&B Male Vocal Performance for "How U Gonna Act Like That"

- Grammy Awards 2013: (Nominated) Best R&B Album for "Open Invitation"

- Grammy Awards 2014: (Nominated) Best R&B Album for "Three Kings"

- Grammy Awards 2016: (Nominated) Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for "Shame"

- NAACP Image Awards 2012: Pinnacle Award

- Soul Train Music Awards 2012: Song of the Year for "Stay"

Tyrese Gibson's primary sources of income include his music career, acting roles in films and television, and book sales.

Tyrese has received five Grammy nominations so far.

In 2017, Tyrese was dealing with an ongoing divorce and child custody battles, along with delays in the "Fast And Furious" franchise.

