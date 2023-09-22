Trey Parker Signed One of the Richest Deals For ‘South Park’ Series in 2021; What’s His Net Worth?

Name Trey Parker Networth $600 Million Salary $4 Million + Annual Income $50 Million + Source of Income Broadcast and streaming rights DOB Oct 19, 1969 Age 53 years old Gender Male Profession Television producer, Actor, Screenwriter, Film director, Television Director, Animator, Musician, Film Producer, Lyricist, Voice Actor Nationality American

Trey Parker, the creative genius behind the iconic animated series "South Park," is a multifaceted artist with a fortune that would make anyone's head spin. With an estimated net worth of $600 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, Parker has not only left an indelible mark on the world of animation but has also amassed significant wealth through a variety of ventures.

Trey Parker is a writer, producer, director, composer, animator, and actor and has explored numerous avenues of income. His partnership with Matt Stone birthed the iconic "South Park" series which catapulted him to fame and fortune. The duo's journey began with two short films, "Jesus vs. Frosty" and "Jesus vs. Santa," eventually leading to the creation of the groundbreaking show that first aired in 1997.

Trey Parker performs during South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert /Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Comedy Central

Parker's work on "South Park" extends beyond just co-creating the series. He lends his voice to several characters, including Stan Marsh and Eric Cartman. Additionally, he has dabbled in acting, with roles in films like "Team America: World Police," "Orgazmo," and "BASEketball".

In August 2021, the creators of “South Park” (Parker and Stone) signed one of the richest deals in TV history with ViacomCBS Inc. that promised them more than $900 million over the next six years, per Bloomberg. With the money, Parker and Stone are making six new seasons of South Park for Comedy Central. They also aspire to create 14 spinoff films for the company’s streaming service, Paramount+.

One of Parker's most notable business ventures outside of "South Park" is the co-creation of the Broadway musical "The Book of Mormon." This musical sensation earned nine Tony Awards and grossed over $500 million from ticket sales, merchandise, and more.

Trey Parker at a special retrospective event honoring 20 seasons of "South Park"/ Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage

Parker's invested heavily in real estate, owning properties in various locations, including a lavish mansion in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, a condo in Manhattan, a riverfront mansion in Kauai, Hawaii, and several homes in the Hollywood Hills.

2021 $515 Million 2022 $555 Million 2023 $600 Million

Trey Parker's personal life has seen marriages and divorces. He married Emma Sugiyama in 2006. They divorced in 2008. Later, he tied the knot with Boogie Tillmon in 2014 but separated in 2019. He had a daughter, Betty Boogie Parker, with Tillmon in 2013.

Parker boasts an impressive collection. His work on "South Park" earned him 18 Primetime Emmy nominations and several wins. "The Book of Mormon" secured numerous Tony Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, cementing Parker's place in Broadway history.

Boogie Tillmon, Betty Parker, and Trey Parker attend the "Beauty And The Beast" New York Screening /Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

What is Trey Parker's primary source of income?

Trey Parker's primary source of income is his work on "South Park" and co-creating Broadway musicals like "The Book of Mormon."

How many properties does Trey Parker own?

Trey Parker owns an extensive portfolio of properties, including homes in Los Angeles, Manhattan, Hawaii, and more.

Has Trey Parker won any awards for his work?

Yes, Trey Parker has received numerous awards, including Tony Awards for "The Book of Mormon" and Primetime Emmy Awards for "South Park."