American rapper Travis Scott announced that he will be hitting the road for his latest album "Utopia". This will be his first tour since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy that left 10 attendees dead. The rapper took to Instagram to share the news while dropping the poster of the tour which revealed the tour will be named the Utopia Presents Circus. “UTOPIA TOUR SOON US AND EURO DATES SOON TO BE ANNOUNCE I MISS THE ROAD I MIS YALLLL,” Scott wrote in the caption of the post.

The exact dates for the show are yet to be announced, but the rapper plans to perform his new album in cities around North America including Boston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more, according to Pitchfork. The news of the upcoming tour was shared after Scott’s performance on Monday in Rome, where he brought out fellow rapper Kanye West for a performance of his hits “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “Praise God.”

He also paid tribute to West, saying, “There is no Utopia without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West.”

Through the course of his music career, Scott has amassed a massive fan following and massive net worth which is backed by endorsement deals and an expensive car collection. However, he has been involved in controversies as well with the latest being his last performance, in which 10 spectators died due to a stampede caused by a surge of spectators.

Following the disturbing events at the Astroworld Festival in 2021, where 10 people died in a stampede during Scott’s performance in his hometown Houston, an expensive lawsuit was filed by the victim’s families on Scott, fellow rapper Drake, and the organizers of the event, Live Nation.

Apart from the deaths, the attorneys of the plaintiff claimed that there were 732 claims of extensive medical treatment and 1,649 claims of less extensive medical treatment. Further, there were 2,540 claims for various injuries putting the total number of injury claims at over 4,900.

According to an NBC News report, the combined lawsuits filed against Scott and Live Nation totaled about $750 million. The suit also listed the rapper Drake, who joined Scott halfway through the set, and Apple Music, among others.

Later in 2022, as per a BBC report, Travis Scott privately settled the lawsuit relating to the Astroworld tragedy. Despite, the potentially expensive settlement, Travis Scott still commands a substantial net worth.

Jacques Berman Webster II, aka Travis Scott, has a net worth of $80 million as of May 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The 32-year-old rapper is one of the highest-paid and most popular rappers in the world. Apart from his distinctive blend of hip-hop, trap, and psychedelic music, Travis is also notable for his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

Scott's album "Astroworld" (2018), won Best Rap Album at the Billboard Music Awards and was nominated for the same category at the Grammy Awards. Its hit single "Sicko Mode" held the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Travis Scott earned $20 million between September 2017 and September 2018, from touring, record sales, and an endorsement deal with Nike. This made him one of the 15 highest-paid rappers in the world for the year, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

While the rapper earned $40 million between June 2019 and June 2020, his Astroworld tour grossed $65 million as per the publication. In 2020, Scott landed a $20 million endorsement deal with McDonald's as well.

Travis Scott's car collection features some of the world's most exotic and high-performing cars in the world. Scott has a pricey hypercar, the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta worth $3.2 million. Another hypercar in Scott’s Garage is the Bugatti Chiron. There are only 500 models of the car ever produced which explains the $3 million price tag of the machine.

Further, Scott owns a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, worth $600,000, a Mercedes-Maybach G650, worth $1.6 million, and a special West Coast edition Lamborghini Urus worth, $655,000, among other cars, as per The Richest.

In 2019, Travis Scott bought a $14 million home in his native Houston. Built in 2005, the property spans 12,000 square feet sitting on 1.5 acres of land within a gated community. Later in June 2020, he bought a $23.5 million mansion in Brentwood in Los Angeles and the following year he paid $6 million for the home immediately next door to the property, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Further in 2018, Scott along with his partner Kylie Jenner, bought a home in Beverly Hills, California for a whopping $13.45 million. The couple listed the property for sale in 2022 for nearly $22 million.