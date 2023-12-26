Name Tracey Edmonds Net Worth $60 million Sources of Income Businesses Gender Female Date of Birth February 18, 1967 Age 56 years Nationality United States of America Profession Television Producer, Film Producer, Businessperson

Tracey Edmonds, an American producer and entrepreneur, has earned a net worth of $60 million. She is the founder and CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group that has produced several successful movies. In the past, Tracey was the co-host of the TV show "Extra" and had received an Emmy Award for her work.

Tracey is a highly accomplished businesswoman and media executive with a career spanning more than three decades. She started her career as a model and actress, later stepping into production. In 1993, she co-founded Edmonds Entertainment Group with her then-husband, music mogul Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. As the head of the company, she has produced several shows, including the popular TV series "Soul Food."

Following the success of "Soul Food," she contributed to projects like "Hav Plenty" in 1998, followed by "Light It Up" in 1999 and "Punks" in 2000. In 2007, she produced "Stage Black" and also served as a producer for "Good Luck Chuck" and "Who's Your Caddy?" In 2020, she worked on "The Postcard Killings" and recently produced "End of the Road."

Later, Tracey took on the role of CEO at Our Stories Films, a production company dedicated to creating content for African-American audiences. Later, she served as the President of the Urban Entertainment division at BET Networks and established her own production company, Alright TV, which focuses on creating content for faith-based and family audiences. The company has formed partnerships with major media entities like YouTube and Lionsgate. Moreover, she is currently a member of the national board of directors for the Producers Guild of America.

TV personality Tracey Edmonds attends EXTRA's "WEEKEND OF LOUNGE" | Photo by Maury Phillips | WireImage | Getty Images

In 2004, Tracey and her ex-husband Kenneth jointly purchased a Beverly Hills home for $5.15 million from rock star John Fogerty. However, following their divorce in 2005, Tracey retained ownership of the house. She decided to put the property up for sale in 2020 with an asking price of $10 million. Eventually, the house was sold for $7.487 million.

Tracy met Kenneth Edmonds when she auditioned to dance in the music video for his song "Whip Appeal." They tied the knot in 1992 and had two sons together. The news of their divorce in 2005 gained significant attention when it was disclosed that Babyface was required to pay nearly $100 million.

Afterward, Tracey married Eddie Murphy in 2008, but their marriage ended shortly after. Following her divorce, she began dating former pro football player Deion Sanders. However, the couple officially confirmed their breakup recently.

Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders attend Aflac’s “The Park Bench” Twitch Premiere event | Photo by Fred Hayes | Getty Images for Aflac

How did Tracey Edmonds make her money?

Tracey's professional career began in mortgage and real estate. She soon entered the entertainment industry, founding her own production company.

What is Tracey Edmonds famous for?

Tracey Elaine Edmonds is an American businesswoman, television producer, and personality. She is the CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc. and Alrightnow.com and is a former host of the television show "Extra."

