Name Tony Rock Net Worth $4 Million Source of Income Acting Date of Birth June 30, 1974 Age 49 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, Stand-up comedian, Screenwriter, Presenter, Television producer Nationality United States of America

Tony Rock, born Anthony W. Rock, is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and producer. Boasting a net worth of $4 million, he has carved his niche in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over two decades, he has made his mark through acting roles, stand-up performances, and production endeavors.

Rock's primary sources of income include acting, stand-up comedy, and production work. Over the years, he has been part of numerous television shows, films, and comedy specials. He even created, produced, and starred in "The Tony Rock Project."

In the early 2000s, he hosted the game show "Can You Tell?" on Oxygen and served as a correspondent for "BattleBots" on Comedy Central. His presence extended to radio and TV, including appearances on "The Howard Stern Show." He co-starred in "All of Us," and featured in "Everybody Hates Chris."

Tony Rock hosted "The Funny Spot" on TV and acted in "Think Like a Man" (2012). In 2022, he judged "Is It Cake?" on Netflix and addressed the Oscars incident involving Chris Rock.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Rock grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant. In 2009, he was arrested for DUI in Los Angeles. He faced charges, pleaded guilty, and was ordered to serve 36 months of probation, pay a $1,000 fine, and attend an alcohol education program. Tony Rock received a BET Comedy Award nomination (2005) for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "All of Us."

Improvement in every aspect of my life. https://t.co/OdTwqcSmlh — Tony Rock (@TONYROCK) January 11, 2023

What is Tony Rock's net worth?

Tony Rock has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

What are Tony Rock's most notable acting roles?

Tony Rock is best known for playing Uncle Ryan on "Everybody Hates Chris" (2008–2009) and Dirk Black on "All of Us" (2003–2007).

What TV shows has Tony Rock appeared on as a stand-up comedian?

Tony Rock has performed stand-up comedy on TV shows such as "Def Comedy Jam" and "Comedy Central Presents."

Has Tony Rock received any awards for his acting?

In 2005, Tony Rock earned a BET Comedy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in "All of Us."

What charitable organization did Tony Rock establish?

Tony Rock is the founder of the MyROCK Diabetes Foundation, a charitable organization established in his late father's honor.

What films has Tony Rock appeared in?

Tony Rock has appeared in films such as "Three Can Play That Game" (2007), "Think Like a Man" (2012), "Killing Hasselhoff" (2017), and "Couples' Night" (2018).

