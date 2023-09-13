Name Tommy Hilfiger Net Worth $450 million Gender Male DOB Mar 24, 1951 Age 72 years Nationality United States of America Profession Businessperson, Fashion designer, Designer

Tommy Hilfiger, the American fashion designer, possesses a substantial net worth of $450 million. His journey into the fashion world commenced at the age of 18 when he began customizing jeans for resale in his town. This entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish his own store, The People's Place. Although he is not a billionaire, it's worth noting that Tommy Hilfiger sold the majority of his company in 1989 to investors Silas Chou and Lawrence Stroll, both of whom are now worth around $2.7 billion each. Hilfiger's fashion prowess earned him the title of 'Menswear Designer of the Year' by the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 1995.

In 1989, the brand took a significant turn when investors Lawrence Stroll and Silas Chou acquired the majority of it. Over the next two decades, this dynamic duo transformed Tommy Hilfiger into a global sensation, particularly during the 1990s. Tommy Hilfiger's iconic menswear line made its debut in 1992, followed by the introduction of women's clothing in 1996. Their expansion efforts included the opening of a Beverly Hills store in 1997, and soon after, they established more than 1,400 stores worldwide. During the early 2000s, the company's revenues surged to surpass the impressive milestone of $1.9 billion.

In 2006, Apax Partners acquired the company for $1.6 billion. Then, in 2010, Apax subsequently sold the company to Phillips-Van Heusen for a staggering $3 billion.

New York: In 2008, Tommy Hilfiger purchased a penthouse at New York City's Plaza Hotel for $25.5 million. He initially tried to sell it for $50 million, but it didn't sell. In 2013, he listed it for $80 million and eventually sold it in 2019 for $33.25 million after 11 years on the market.

Florida: Tommy Hilfiger bought a Miami mansion for $17.25 million in 2013, and sold it for $28 million in 2021. He also had a Palm Beach mansion he purchased for $35 million in 2016, which he sold in 2018. Currently, his primary residence is a $9 million mansion in Palm Beach, bought in March 2020.

Greenwich: During his first marriage, Tommy Hilfiger lived in a Greenwich, Connecticut mansion, which he later transferred to his ex-wife Susan. She listed it for sale in 2020 for about $30 million, and it's still on the market.

Aspen: Tommy Hilfiger's swift real estate maneuver in Aspen, Colorado, is indeed remarkable. In December 2021, he purchased a 7,000-square-foot ski-in, ski-out mansion for $31 million. In an extraordinary turn of events, he managed to sell this property just three months later, in a highly unusual move, for an impressive $50 million. This equates to a staggering profit of approximately $211,000 for each day of his 90-day ownership.

Tommy Hilfiger married Susan Cirona in 1980, having met her in 1976 when she worked at his The People's Place store in Ithaca. They had four children together – Ally, Richard, Elizabeth, and Kathleen – before their divorce in 2000.

In December 2008, Hilfiger entered a new chapter by marrying Dee Ocleppo. The couple welcomed a son named Sebastian in 2009.

Tommy Hilfiger's illustrious career in fashion has garnered him a multitude of prestigious awards and recognitions. These include the Parsons School of Design's Designer of the Year Award in 1998, "GQ" magazine's Designer of the Year Award featured in their 1998 "Men of the Year" issue, "Marie Claire" magazine's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009, and the esteemed Council of Fashion Designers of America's Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award bestowed upon him in 2012. He received the Harvard Foundation's Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian of the Year award in 2006, the Visionary Award from the We Are Family Foundation in the same year, and the UNESCO Support Award in 2009.

What is so special about Tommy Hilfiger?

The brand is known for its commitment to quality, and its clothing is made to last.

How many times was Tommy Hilfiger married?

Tommy Hilfiger has been married twice.

Does Tommy Hilfiger have children?

Tommy Hilfiger has five kids in total from his two marriages.

