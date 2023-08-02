Tom Brady is a name synonymous with excellence in the world of American football. As an accomplished quarterback, spokesman, and entrepreneur, Brady's net worth is a staggering $300 million. However, it's important to note that this is separate from the fortune of his former wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who boasts a remarkable net worth of $400 million. As mentioned by Celebrity Net Worth, together, during their marriage, their combined net worth reached a jaw-dropping $650 million. Let's explore the life, career, and earnings of this iconic sports figure.

Early life and career beginnings

Tom Brady was born on August 3rd, 1977, in San Mateo, California, into a family of avid sports fans. Growing up, he attended San Francisco 49ers games with his family and idolized football legend Joe Montana. His passion for sports led him to attend football camp as a child, where he received guidance from future NFL quarterback Tony Graziani, who taught him the art of throwing a football.

Brady's athletic talents shone during his time at Junipero Serra High School, where he excelled in football, baseball, and basketball.

After high school, Brady enrolled at the University of Michigan, where he started as a backup quarterback but eventually became the starting quarterback for the Wolverines. Despite an impressive college career, he was drafted with the 199th pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

An illustrious NFL career

Brady's NFL career began in the year 2000 with the New England Patriots, for a 3-year, $866,500 contract at an average annual salary of $288,833, and it soon became apparent that he was a true steal in the draft. He led the Patriots to unprecedented success, winning six Super Bowls out of a record nine appearances and earning four Super Bowl MVP awards along the way. His excellence on the field also earned him three NFL MVP awards over the span of a decade. With numerous records and accolades, Brady's legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history is firmly established.

Brady's move to Tampa Bay and growth in salary

In a surprising move in 2020, Tom Brady left his longtime home with the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Upon joining the Bucs, he signed a lucrative two-year, $50 million contract that included incentive bonuses of $9 million. Throughout his NFL career, Brady's total earnings from salary and endorsements are expected to surpass $400 million, making him one of the highest-earning athletes in history.

Lucrative endorsement deals

Brady's impressive net worth not only comes from his football career but also from lucrative endorsement deals worth $52 million with brands like Christopher Cloos, Electronic Arts, Fanatics, Hertz Global Holdings, IWC Schaffhausen, Subway, T-Mobile, Under Armour, and Wheels Up.

Alongside his wife Gisele, who has had a flourishing modeling career with earnings nearly reaching $500 million, Brady has been a sought-after endorser for various brands. His disciplined and strict health regimen, known as the TB12 Method, has attracted attention, and he has endorsed various products related to fitness and wellness.

Tom Brady's real estate ventures

Alongside his sports and entrepreneurial endeavors, Brady has invested in prime real estate across the United States. He and Gisele have owned and sold properties in Massachusetts, New York City, and Florida, among others. Notably, they purchased a lavish estate for $33 million on Miami's Indian Creek island, also known as 'Billionaire Bunker,' and own a property at the exclusive Yellowstone Club in Montana.

The FTX collapse and financial impact

In 2021, Tom and Gisele became brand ambassadors for the crypto exchange FTX. However, in November 2022, FTX suffered a catastrophic collapse, leading to bankruptcy and the arrest of its founder Sam Bankman-Fried on charges of money laundering and wire fraud. Tom and Gisele's compensation from FTX included significant equity stakes. According to court documents, Tom received 1,144,861 shares, and Gisele received 686,761 shares, which were estimated to be worth around $57 million at one point.

