Name Tobey Maguire Net worth $75 million Salary N/A Annual Salary N/A Sources of income Acting, Production DOB June 27, 1975 Age 48 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Actor Tobey Maguire has an estimated net worth of $75 million as of May, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Maguire rose to fame as Marvel superhero “Spider-Man” in three blockbuster films starting in 2002. His acting career began in 1989 at the age of 14. With the success of "Spider-Man" Maguire became one of the highest-paid actors in the world in the 2000s.

Tobey Maguire at Spider-Man 3 Paris Premiere | Getty Images | Toni Anne Barson

Recently Maguire was spotted grooving at Beyonce’s “Renaissance concert” along with his best mate Leonardo DiCaprio. The two are seen dressed casually sporting black caps.

Maguire’s biggest paydays have come from playing Spider-Man. For the first Spider-Man film, which was released in 2002, the actor was paid $4 million. However, after the film’s massive success, Maguire negotiated his salaries for the following sequels. For “Spider-Man 2”, he received a salary of $17.5 million, plus five percent of the film's box office gross collections. Then for the final "Spider-Man 3" film, he pocketed a salary of $15 million and a larger piece of the backend, at 7.5 percent. The other major paycheck that Maguire received was $12.5 million for the film “Seabiscuit", as Celebrity Net Worth.

Tobey Maguire on the sets of "Spider-Man 3" | Getty Images | Marcel Thomas

For his surprise appearance in the film "Spider-Man: No Way Home", Maguire was reportedly paid $1 million.

Maguire established his production company “Material Pictures” in 2012 with partner Matthew Plouffe. The company produced several films, including “Brittany Runs a Marathon” which was bought for $14 million by Amazon, as per Hollywood Reporter. Material Pictures has also co-produced films like “Good People (2012)”, “Pawn Sacrifice (2014)”, and “Babylon (2022)”.

Maguire bought a $6.9 million 3,526-square-foot mansion in Brentwood, LA in 2019. Prior to this, Maguire bought an empty lot in the same neighborhood for $10 million in 2007, which he sold for $10.7 million in 2021. A year before that, he reportedly purchased another Brentwood property for $13 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

He sold a small compound in Santa Monica to "Million Dollar Decorator" Kathy Ireland for $3.325 million in 2017. In 2018, he bought a home in West Hollywood for $3.4 million which he sold for $4.2 million in 2020.

Maguire met jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer on the sets of "Seabiscuit" in 2003 and the two shortly started dating. They got married in 2007 and stayed together for almost a decade of marriage. However, in 2020, Meyer filed for divorce, reportedly after four years of separation. Maguire and Meyer have two children, a son Otis Maguire and a daughter, Ruby Maguire.

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer with their children Ruby Maguire and Otis Maguire | Getty Images | Bauer-Griffin

2019 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival Just Film Award: Best Youth Film for “Get Duked!”

2011 CinEuphoria: Best Actor for International Competition for “Brothers”

2005 Saturn Award: Best Actor for “Spider-Man 2”

1999 Saturn Award: Best Performance by a Younger Actor/Actress for “Pleasantville”

2000 TFCA Award: Best Supporting Performance, Male for “Wonder Boys”

How old is Tobey Maguire?

Tobey Maguire is 49 years old.

Why Spider-Man 4 never happened?

Director Saimi Raimi reportedly hated the scripts.

What is Tobey Maguire’s net worth?

Tobey Maguire has a net worth of $75 million.

