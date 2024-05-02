Worker Says She Got In Trouble For Time Theft Despite Doing Nothing Wrong; Internet Relates

While Time Theft maybe common, several workers have no idea what it is.

Time theft is when a worker gets money for the work they didn’t do. While it is a common offence, several workers do not know what it means. Such was the case with TikTok creator Gabriel (@gabrielle_judge), who goes by Anti Work Girl Boss on the platform. In one viral video, the creator shared the story of how she got fired from her job for time theft. Gebriel shed light on America’s toxic corporate culture in the video as well, and her audience widely agreed.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Lukas Blazek

In the video which now has over 1.3 million views, Gabriel shared that this was her fist job as a manager. However, during the training of her job she was studying in Thailand and was excused of the training. And when she got back and went to work, she admitted that she “naïvely” thought she would get the training material. However, a few months into the job, she did not receive any training material but she continued doing her job. Another few months down the line, she was called up for a meeting with her manager and her boss where they accused her of stealing money.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @gabrielle_judge

She then explained that she had received two employee codes which she didn’t understand due to the lack of training. So what happened was that she was clocking in with an employee code that paid her $2 per hour more. She was accused of doing it intentionally. She then learned upon asking that the job code which she used was for anytime she worked between 12 am and 8 am, hence the extra pay. Gabriel then admits that she never worked in that period, so she shouldn’t have done that. However, she explained that she never noticed this because $2 per hour extra was miniscule after taxes and her pay was anyway variable.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @gabrielle_judge

She then says they gave her a written agreement/warning. She said she signed it without reading as she wanted to get out of the room asap. She then says she was frustrated as her manager who approved her time every week did not bring this up to her despite having knowledge of it. She then says that someone recommended her to hash it out with her boss but she thought of it as extra work that she didn’t need to do.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @gabrielle_judge

Gabriel then says that the American corporate culture is crazy and she was scarred by the experience. She said she was done with working as a manager, so she created the persona of the Anti-Work Girl Boss. A large majority of viewers agreed with her opinion. One viewer, (@mikayla.e.brooks) expressed that they found corporate leadership to be lacking in their own experience but the finger pointing is the worst. To this, the creator replied that it was traumatizing for her.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @mikayla.e.brooks

Meanwhile, some users shared their own bizarre stories where they were accused of things that weren’t wrong. One user (@frnzkgn) shared that they were written up by McDonalds for putting on their coat before checking out, suggesting it should be done after checking out to avoid time theft.

For more such work stories, work and entertainment content, follow Anti Work Girlboss (@gabrielle_judge) on TikTok.