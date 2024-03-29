Social Media User Shares Viral Hack for Ordering Venti Espresso Drinks at Starbucks for Under $4

In a recent TikTok video that has garnered over 627,000 views, user @98.ways shared a money-saving hack for ordering venti espresso drinks at Starbucks. The video demonstrates how to customize a venti espresso drink for under $4, a significant discount compared to the typical cost of Starbucks beverages, per The Daily Dot.

Starbucks has gained a reputation for its high prices, often exceeding $7 for a single drink. This has led customers to seek out cost-effective alternatives and hacks, with social media platforms like Reddit and TikTok becoming hubs for sharing tips and tricks. @98.ways' hack involves using the Starbucks mobile app to place a customized order. By selecting Cold Coffees and then Iced Espresso, the user navigates to the Customize option, where they choose Blonde Roast Espresso as the base. Additional customizations include selecting Cinnamon Dolce Syrup, Cinnamon Powder, caramel syrup lining the cup, extra ice, and an extra splash of heavy whipping cream. Despite the multiple customizations, the total cost remains under $4.

The key to further reducing the cost is utilizing Starbucks rewards points. @98.ways explains that by redeeming 25 rewards points, the total price of the drink is brought down to $3.35. The video emphasizes the convenience of ordering through the app and highlights that even for first-time users, the discounted price is still $1.25 cheaper than ordering in-store.

Response to the TikTok video has been mixed, with some viewers expressing gratitude for the money-saving tip while others speculate about potential repercussions from Starbucks. Concerns have been raised that Starbucks may adjust its pricing or policies in response to the viral hack, similar to how Chipotle began charging for certain items after a popular hack went viral. On TikTok, user @Amy Hurtado expressed skepticism about the accuracy of the depicted iced espresso, stating, "We don’t make iced espresso’s that way so it might not look like that." A user @thequailz chimed in, disputing the accuracy of the order, stating, "As a Starbucks barista I can say this is not an extra splash of cream and you won’t be getting anything that looks like this." Despite the skepticism, the creator stood by the order, affirming, "I get it every day girly."

Some users cautioned against potential disappointment, with @carlos advising, "Don’t be surprised when you only get 3 sips of your drink and it’s gone. Just order a latte lol." Conversely, others expressed interest in trying the drink, like @amy alicia who commented, "That looks so good tbh," with the creator responding, "It’s amazing." Additionally, user @Marianna suggested adding extra shots of espresso to which the creator explained, "I like more creamer than coffee haha too strong for me!" Despite differing opinions, users like @Esmeralda Ramirez voiced concerns about potential price increases, remarking, "Gosh, let’s hope the prices don’t go up now that the secret is out cause tbh some of their drinks are overpriced." Conversely, user @Elyana expressed gratitude, stating, "Getting this tomorrow, thank you." Overall, reactions varied from skepticism to curiosity, highlighting the diverse responses to the money-saving Starbucks hack on TikTok.

In light of @98.ways' video, Starbucks customers are eager to try the money-saving hack for themselves. However, there remains uncertainty about the longevity of such hacks and their impact on Starbucks' pricing strategies. As customers continue to seek ways to save money on their favorite beverages, Starbucks may face pressure to balance affordability with maintaining profit margins. The widespread sharing of money-saving tips on social media platforms underscores the influence of digital communities on consumer behavior and industry trends.

