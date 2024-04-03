The QuitTok Trend: Employees Are Now Embracing Loud Quitting Over Quiet Quitting on TikTok

Employees are not just leaving their jobs quietly anymore. They're making videos of themselves quitting and sharing them on TikTok. Over 2,500 videos have been posted as a result of this QuitTok fad, which has received 82 million views overall. While some of these videos are reflections made after resigning, others covertly record talks with supervisors. They demonstrate that employees aren't hesitant to voice their dissatisfaction with their jobs to the public. This new practice began during the pandemic when worn-out workers quit their jobs without saying a word. Disgruntled employees are now announcing their resignations on social media, especially TikTok, by using the hashtag quittok.

Over 2,500 films have been posted as a result of this QuitTok fad (representative image) | Photo by Faizal Ortho | Pexels

Also Read: Managers Are Here to Stay, and AI Is Going To Make Their Job Easier

This is known as loud quitting, according to experts studying workplaces, and it is primarily driven by Generation Z. Though career and HR experts normally advise against it, certain millennials may receive support from their following.

"Quitting is a really tough thing that happens in companies... and, like all good social media, [QuitTok] is bringing to light things we usually don't talk about or that stay hidden in organizations," said Hannah Yardley, Chief Human Resources Officer at Achievers, a software company. Yardley told HR Brew what leaders can learn from QuitTok. HR directors should view these videos with an open mind, according to Yardley. Although certain creators may appear displeased with their particular role rather than with management, employees' attitudes toward their work often reflect those of their employers.

Also Read: Homeowners In These States Struggle As Insurance Premiums Soar to Record Highs Amid Climate Crisis

"In HR, and life, we often don't see the other perspective, so I think HR professionals should watch these to understand their most important group, which is the employees," Yardley said. HR personnel should view these videos and highlight any mistakes other organizations may have made, Yardley suggests. Employees typically leave because they are unhappy with their salary, flexibility, and career progress. HR specialists can address these issues inside their organizations to keep workers from quitting.

Also Read: Labor Department Redefines Employee vs Independent Contractor Classification; All You Need To Know

When HR executives discover QuitTok videos uploaded by their staff members, Yardley advises being understanding and modest. People ought to consider how they might feel if they were in their position. If there's an opportunity to talk to the employee, Yardley suggests showing emotion and respecting their feelings. "Let them express their emotions so they can feel heard. Don't dismiss their feelings. Let them happen."

In contrast to workers quitting during Zoom calls or filming their resignation letter being handed in, the #quittok trend records the real feelings and behaviors that occur at the very moment an employee decides to leave their job. The majority of TikTok users have grown up surrounded by technology. They are accustomed to posting all kinds of personal updates online. The #quittok trend is a result of a deeper shift in views, though.

Many of these young users have grown up watching their parents struggle or burn out as a result of the 2008 financial crisis. The Covid-19 epidemic has presented difficulties for others in their early work as well. These incidents have turned into sources of stress and anxiety for the psychological well-being of young workers. So, when they see content showing people leaving 'toxic workplaces' and standing up to unfair bosses, they find it inspiring and empowering.

Employees are burning out (representative image) | Photo by Andrea Piacquadio| Pexels

The risk is that these videos, which may be excessively intimate or amateurish, may be available online for a very long period. This can discourage prospective employers in the future who might be concerned about facing similar public criticism. Mike Jones, the creator of Better Happy, a company that assists with employee engagement and a workplace expert, cautions about such resignation videos. If done with a bad attitude, it might eventually damage their reputation. Videos of unprofessional behavior could follow them forever even if the video-creators were mistreated by their employer.

More from MARKETREALIST

Couple Converts School Bus to Tiny Home Spending Just Over $30,000

Data Reveals Potential 30% Earnings Gap for Remote Workers vs. In-Office Roles