All About the 'Quiet Quitting' Trend and why it Could be a Winner at the Workplace

Although digital tools have allowed professionals to work remotely in modern times, they have also meant that employees are connected to the workplace round the clock, and end up mixing professional and personal spaces. As a young workforce navigates remote and hybrid work in the aftermath of the pandemic, personal well-being as well as a work-life balance have become priorities for most of them. At a time when burnout and job satisfaction are also becoming part of the conversation, individuals often find themselves questioning the balance between giving too much and doing the bare minimum in their jobs. Ryan Stygar, a prominent workers' rights attorney based in California with a substantial following on TikTok, has ignited a conversation about a strategy he calls "quiet quitting" as a means of achieving a healthier work-life balance.

Stygar boldly asserts that giving 110% or even 100% to an employer is a risky bet. He argues that the socio-economic landscape has evolved dramatically, making traditional milestones like homeownership, a comfortable retirement, and accessible healthcare increasingly unattainable, regardless of an individual's hard work.

He describes how America today is not the same as it used to be two or three decades ago, and challenges the notion that dedicating decades to a single employer guarantees security and prosperity. Instead, he encourages individuals to reassess their contributions to their jobs and consider what they are receiving in return.

He advocates for a shift in mindset, emphasizing the importance of self-care and personal responsibility. In a stark wake-up call, he asserts, "Your employer is not going to take care of you, and no matter how hard you work, you're just one-quarter away from a sudden layoff. That's the truth."

To counter the traditional narrative of spending one's entire time and energy on a job, Stygar recommends redirecting efforts towards a hobby, especially one that has the potential to generate additional income. He argues that relying solely on a single income is no longer sustainable in the United States, and urges individuals to cultivate a side hustle to secure their financial well-being.

Stygar's perspective has received a largely supportive response, with many echoing sentiments of discontent with outdated work expectations. Commenters on TikTok agreed since side hustles align with personal passions for many, allowing them to do what they love while building assets and gaining autonomy over their work.

Quiet quitting involves fulfilling the minimum job requirements without investing additional time, effort, or enthusiasm. While it may seem counterintuitive to some, Stygar's approach resonates with those seeking a better work-life balance. Mental health expert Dr. Emily Wat sees value in "quiet quitting" for redirecting focus to personal needs outside of work.

"I can see how quiet quitting for a season may help them to refocus on their needs outside of work and hopefully lead them towards recovering from their burnout," says Dr. Wat.

Regardless of one's stance on quiet quitting, the underlying message is clear. Ultimately, a healthy work-life balance contributes to an individual's overall quality of life. It allows people to pursue personal goals, hobbies, and interests, instilling a sense of fulfillment and happiness beyond the confines of traditional workplace boundaries.

