Name Maha Vajiralongkorn Net Worth $30 Billion Gender Male Date of Birth July 28, 1952 Age 71 Years Nationality Thailand Profession King of Thailand

Vajiralongkorn, the King of Thailand, holds the title of the richest monarch globally, with a net worth estimated to range between $30 billion and $70 billion. As the sole son of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit, he was designated the crown prince by his father in 1972 when he was just 20 years old. As the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, Maha Vajiralongkorn plays a significant role in the defense of his country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thai Royal Family (@thairoyalfamily)

Maha Vajiralongkorn's wealth primarily comes from an extensive real estate and investment portfolio that he inherited upon ascending to the throne. He manages these assets through the Crown Property Bureau, which includes 3,300 acres of real estate in Bangkok, approximately 13,200 acres of countryside land, and an estimated 128 million acres of land worldwide. Additionally, Vajiralongkorn owns a 32% stake in Siam Cement, worth an estimated $13 billion, and 23% of Siam Commercial Bank, the largest bank in Thailand, among other investments.

As the King of Thailand, Vajiralongkorn is not obliged to pay any taxes to the state, and his wealth primarily results from his extensive assets and investments.

Thai Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn sits on the Royal Barge on the Chao Phraya River during the Royal celebrations | Getty Images | Photo by Chumsak Kanoknan

The Crown Property Bureau manages extensive land holdings in Thailand, encompassing 16,210 acres. Nationally, it administers 40,000 rental agreements, with 17,000 situated in the bustling capital, Bangkok. In the heart of Bangkok, the Crown Property Bureau possesses roughly 3,281 acres of valuable land. These holdings are strategically located in prestigious areas, including the central business district. A biography of King Bhumibol, titled "King Bhumibol, A Life's Work" published in 2011, estimated the value of its property assets in the Thai capital at around US$33 billion. Among its treasures, the crown holds the Golden Jubilee Diamond, an extraordinary 546.67-carat brown diamond, recognized as the world's largest faceted diamond. The diamond's appraisal value falls between US$4 million and US$12 million.

The Coronation of King Rama X, Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and his wife, Queen Suthida, during the coronation ceremony at the Grand Palace |PGetty Images | Photo by Public Relations Department of Thailand

Vajiralongkorn was born on July 28, 1952, in the Dusit Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, as the only son of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit. Vajiralongkorn's life took a significant turn upon the passing of his father, King Bhumibol, in October 2016, which led to his ascension to the throne of Thailand.

Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn In Beijing Close-up of Thai Prince (and later king) Maha Vajiralongkorn | Getty Images | Photo by Forrest Anderson

Vajiralongkorn is known for his multiple marriages, some of which have been marked by tumult and scandal. His first wife was his cousin, Princess Soamsawali Kitiyakara, whom he wed in 1977, and together they had a daughter named Bajrakitiyabha. During his marriage to Princess Soamsawali, Vajiralongkorn entered into a relationship with aspiring actress Yuvadhida Polpraserth. His first marriage ultimately ended in divorce in 1993, after which he married Yuvadhida, who adopted the name Sujarinee Vivacharawongse. Vajiralongkorn's third marriage was to Srirasmi Suwadee in 2001, although their betrothal wasn't made public until 2005. The couple had a son, Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, before divorcing in 2014. Five years later, he married Suthida Tidjai, and subsequently wed Niramon Ounprom, an army officer and former nurse, who received the title of Royal Noble Consort with the royal name of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. The couple briefly separated due to allegations of Sineenat's disrespect to the Queen but rekindled their union in 2020.

- Member of the Family Order of Seri Utama (Brunei, 1990)

- Knight of the Order of the Elephant (Denmark, 7 February 2001)

- Grand Cross 1st Class of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany (Germany)

- Grand Cordon of the Order of the Chrysanthemum (Japan)

- Honorary Grand Commander of the Most Esteemed Order of the Defender of the Realm (Malaysia, 2000)

- Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Crown (Netherlands, 2004)

- First Class of the Order of the National Flag (North Korea, 1992).

Is Maha Vajiralongkorn an avid cyclist?

Yes, Maha Vajiralongkorn is known for his passion for cycling and has participated in various cycling events.

What are Maha Vajiralongkorn talents?

Maha Vajiralongkorn is an accomplished saxophonist, composer, and performer, showcasing his musical talent in public concerts.

Did Maha Vajiralongkorn undergo monastic training?

Yes, Maha Vajiralongkorn underwent monastic training to gain a deeper understanding of spirituality and the role of religion in society.

