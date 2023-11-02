Name Rob Lowe Net Worth $100 Million Salary $250,000 - $1 Million per episode Sources of Income Acting, Production, and Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth March 17, 1964 Age 59 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Television Producer

Rob Lowe, the American actor known for his roles in film and television, has accumulated a substantial net worth of $100 million as of October 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth comes from a successful acting career, real estate investments, and endorsements. Rob has become quite the podcast host with his shows “Literally! With Rob Lowe” and “Parks and Recollection.” In addition to acting, Lowe's memoirs, "Stories I Only Tell My Friends" (2011) and "Love Life" (2014), contributed to his income and established him as an author.

Rob Lowe's film career began in the early 1980s, when he gained recognition as a part of the "Brat Pack," a group of young actors known for coming-of-age films. He had standout roles in movies like "The Outsiders" (1983), "St. Elmo's Fire" (1985), and "About Last Night…" (1986), which contributed significantly to his income. In the 1990s, Lowe transitioned successfully to television. He portrayed Sam Seaborn in the acclaimed series "The West Wing" (1999-2003), receiving critical acclaim and award nominations. Subsequently, he appeared in series such as "Parks and Recreation" (2010-2015) and "Brothers & Sisters" (2007-2010) and ventured into reality television with "The Lowe Files" (2017), a docu-series where he explored mysteries with his sons. He also made guest appearances on shows like "Californication" and "Fargo," adding to his income.

Salary

Rob Lowe's salary over the years has seen significant variations, reflecting his journey in the entertainment industry In his early acting days, Lowe was paid $60,000 for his role in the film "The Outsiders," per The Washington Post. His initial salary for the political drama series "The West Wing" was $50,000 per episode. As "The West Wing" gained immense popularity, Lowe's earnings also increased. By the end of the show's run in 2003, he was earning an impressive $250,000 per episode. In his more recent work, Lowe is starring in Fox's "9-1-1: Lone Star," where his salary has reached an impressive one million dollars per episode.

Brand endorsements

Rob Lowe has lent his star power to various brands, making notable appearances in advertising campaigns for companies like DirecTV, KFC, and Atkins Nutritionals.

Rob Lowe's assets

In 2005, Lowe and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff sold a Montecito, California home for $25 million, which was later purchased by education billionaire Peter Sterling. The same year, Lowe and Berkoff invested in a 3.4-acre ocean-view property nearby, where they spent four years constructing a stunning 10,000-square-foot custom home. In June 2018, they listed this property for $47 million. In October 2020, the property found a buyer at $45.5 million, acquired by private equity tycoon Jack McGinley and his wife. Lowe and Berkoff then acquired a mansion in Beverly Hills for $3.7 million in October 2020. A month later, in November 2020, they purchased a home in Montecito for $5.2 million. In December 2020, they added yet another property to their portfolio in Montecito, this time for $13 million.

Rob Lowe, born Robert Hepler Lowe, entered the world on March 17, 1964, in Charlottesville, Virginia. He hails from a family where his mother worked as a teacher and his father as a trial lawyer. Rob Lowe has a younger brother, Chad Lowe who also ventured into the world of acting. Rob Lowe married Sheryl Berkoff in 1991. Their story began with a blind date in 1983 and they later crossed paths on the set of the film "Bad Influence." Together, they have two sons.

Lowe's life faced a significant public scandal in 1988, involving a videotape featuring him having sexual encounters with a 16-year-old girl. This scandal was further amplified by another video showing Lowe and a friend with a young American model in a Paris hotel room. Despite the initial controversy, Lowe managed to rebound from the scandal, and even humorously addressed it in appearances on "Saturday Night Live." Moreover, Lowe's personal life is marked by his advocacy for breast cancer awareness. His mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother all battled breast cancer, and his mother sadly passed away from the disease in late 2003. As a result, he has been an advocate for raising awareness and funds for breast cancer education and research. This commitment reflects his dedication to a cause close to his heart.

- Primetime Emmy Awards: 2001 Nominee: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "The West Wing"

- Golden Globes, USA: 2016 Nominee: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for "The Grinder"

- 2014 Nominee Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Behind the Candelabra"

- People's Choice Awards, USA: 2016 Nominee Favorite Actor in a New TV Series for "The Grinder"

- Razzie Awards: 1986 Winner Worst Supporting Actor for "St. Elmo's Fire"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards: 2003, 2002, 2001 Winner Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "The West Wing"

- TV Guide Awards: 2001 Nominee Supporting Actor of the Year in a Drama Series for "The West Wing"

What role brought Rob Lowe widespread recognition in 1983?

Rob Lowe gained widespread recognition for his role in the film adaptation of S.E. Hinton's novel "The Outsiders."

Is Rob Lowe musically talented?

Yes, Rob Lowe is musically talented and can play both the piano and the guitar.

Did Rob Lowe receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Yes, Rob Lowe received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 in recognition of his contributions to the entertainment industry.

