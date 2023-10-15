'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Has Evolved Into a Teen Entrepreneur; Here's His Net Worth
|Name
|Noah Schnapp
|Net Worth
|$4 Million
|Salary
|$250,000 Per Episode
|Annual Income
|$1 Million
|Sources of Income
|Acting
|Gender
|Male
|Date of Birth
|Oct 3, 2004
|Age
|19 years
|Nationality
|American
|Profession
|Actor
Noah Schnapp, widely recognized for his memorable portrayal of Will Byers in the hit series "Stranger Things," which paved the way for his evolution as an acclaimed actor, has amassed a remarkable net worth of $4 million. Pumped up by his success in the series, Schnapp has also cofounded a successful hazelnut spread brand 'TBH,' to emerge as a teenage entrepreneur.
What are Noah Schnapp's sources of income?
Schnapp's acting career has been his primary source of income, with films such as "Abe" and "The Peanuts Movie" under his belt, alongside "Stranger Things." His vegan-friendly product marketed as TBH is also competing with established brands like Nutella, to supplement his income. In 2015, Schnapp starred alongside Tom Hanks in Spielberg's "Bridge of Spies," grossing over $165 million and earning critical acclaim.
Noah Schnapp's salary
Schnapp's early career involved a salary of $10,000 per episode during the first season of "Stranger Things," which subsequently increased to $30,000 per episode in the second season. By the third season, his per-episode salary skyrocketed to $250,000, resulting in substantial earnings. Apart from that, he has acted in various movies, and TV shows and appeared in music videos which include In My Feelings by Drake, LA Devotee by Panic! at the Disco, and more.
Social media following
|25.7 Million Followers
|417,000 Followers
|1.2 Million Followers
Personal life
Noah Cameron Schnapp was born on October 3, 2004, in New York City. With family roots in Montreal, Canada, he holds Canadian citizenship and frequently visits the country. Schnapp's passion for acting was ignited at age five, inspired by a Broadway production of "Annie." He began participating in his school's acting program and community plays, with his teacher encouraging him to pursue a professional acting career by the age of eight.
Awards and accolades
Noah Schnapp won the MTV Movie + TV Award in 2018 for his "Most Frightened Performance" in "Stranger Things" and, in 2022, secured the People's Choice Award for "Favorite Male TV Star." His work in the ensemble cast of "Stranger Things" garnered further recognition, with a win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2017 and a nomination in 2020. Schnapp's popularity was underscored by a Teen Choice Award in 2019. The Gold Derby Awards recognized him as a "Breakthrough Performer of the Year" in 2018. In 2023, he was honored with a Queerty award for "Closet Door Bustdown," while the Holidays 365 International Film Festival presented him with a Jury Award for "Best Actor in a Feature Film" for his role in "Abe."
FAQs
Does Noah Schnapp have a passion for music?
Yes, Noah Schnapp enjoys playing the ukulele and frequently shares videos of his musical performances on social media.
Is Noah Schnapp involved in philanthropic activities?
Yes, Noah Schnapp supports organizations such as WE Movement and Stand Up To Cancer, actively contributing to philanthropic causes.
Does Noah Schnapp have a pet?
Noah Schnapp has an adorable dog named Rumble.
