Name Noah Schnapp Net Worth $4 Million Salary $250,000 Per Episode Annual Income $1 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 3, 2004 Age 19 years Nationality American Profession Actor

Noah Schnapp, widely recognized for his memorable portrayal of Will Byers in the hit series "Stranger Things," which paved the way for his evolution as an acclaimed actor, has amassed a remarkable net worth of $4 million. Pumped up by his success in the series, Schnapp has also cofounded a successful hazelnut spread brand 'TBH,' to emerge as a teenage entrepreneur.

Also Read: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Has Followed His Father's Legacy to Run For President; Here's His Net Worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Schnapp (@noahschnapp)

What are Noah Schnapp's sources of income?

Noah Schnapp attends the Stranger Things Festival photocall | Getty Images | Photo by Kristy Sparow

Schnapp's acting career has been his primary source of income, with films such as "Abe" and "The Peanuts Movie" under his belt, alongside "Stranger Things." His vegan-friendly product marketed as TBH is also competing with established brands like Nutella, to supplement his income. In 2015, Schnapp starred alongside Tom Hanks in Spielberg's "Bridge of Spies," grossing over $165 million and earning critical acclaim.

Also Read: Ving Rhames Has Shared the Screen with Hollywood's Finest; Here's His Net Worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Schnapp (@noahschnapp)

Noah Schnapp's salary

Also Read: Country Music Icon Tim McGraw Has Also Made His Mark as an Actor; Here's His Net Worth

Schnapp's early career involved a salary of $10,000 per episode during the first season of "Stranger Things," which subsequently increased to $30,000 per episode in the second season. By the third season, his per-episode salary skyrocketed to $250,000, resulting in substantial earnings. Apart from that, he has acted in various movies, and TV shows and appeared in music videos which include In My Feelings by Drake, LA Devotee by Panic! at the Disco, and more.

Noah Schnapp attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar | Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Social media following

Instagram 25.7 Million Followers Facebook 417,000 Followers Twitter 1.2 Million Followers

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

Personal life

Noah Cameron Schnapp was born on October 3, 2004, in New York City. With family roots in Montreal, Canada, he holds Canadian citizenship and frequently visits the country. Schnapp's passion for acting was ignited at age five, inspired by a Broadway production of "Annie." He began participating in his school's acting program and community plays, with his teacher encouraging him to pursue a professional acting career by the age of eight.

Awards and accolades

Noah Schnapp won the MTV Movie + TV Award in 2018 for his "Most Frightened Performance" in "Stranger Things" and, in 2022, secured the People's Choice Award for "Favorite Male TV Star." His work in the ensemble cast of "Stranger Things" garnered further recognition, with a win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2017 and a nomination in 2020. Schnapp's popularity was underscored by a Teen Choice Award in 2019. The Gold Derby Awards recognized him as a "Breakthrough Performer of the Year" in 2018. In 2023, he was honored with a Queerty award for "Closet Door Bustdown," while the Holidays 365 International Film Festival presented him with a Jury Award for "Best Actor in a Feature Film" for his role in "Abe."

FAQs

Does Noah Schnapp have a passion for music?

Yes, Noah Schnapp enjoys playing the ukulele and frequently shares videos of his musical performances on social media.

Is Noah Schnapp involved in philanthropic activities?

Yes, Noah Schnapp supports organizations such as WE Movement and Stand Up To Cancer, actively contributing to philanthropic causes.

Does Noah Schnapp have a pet?

Noah Schnapp has an adorable dog named Rumble.

More from MARKETREALIST

With a Net Worth of Over $60 Million, Prince Harry Maintains a 'Royal Life'

From Performing With Family to Composing Award-Winning Soundtracks: Jon Batiste's Life and Net Worth