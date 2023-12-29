Name Leonard Nimoy Net Worth $45 Million Salary $1,250 per episode (Star Trek) Sources of Income Acting, Direction, Singing, etc. Gender Male Date of Birth March 26, 1931 Date of Death February 27, 2015 Age (at the time of death) 83 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Photographer, Actor, Film Director, Singer, Poet, Songwriter, Voice Actor

Leonard Nimoy, the iconic actor, director, and singer, had a net worth of $45 million at the time of his passing in 2015, per Celebrity Net Worth. He achieved fame as Spock in "Star Trek", playing the role from 1966 to 2013. Nimoy has been nominated three times for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

On the set of the TV series Star Trek (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Career highlights: TV, films, books, and music

Nimoy spent over a decade playing small parts in B movies, TV series, and serials. He worked in films like "Kid Monk Baroni" (1952), "Them!" (1954), and "The Brain Eaters" (1958) and various TV roles in series like "Sea Hunt," "The Twilight Zone," and "Gunsmoke."

Nimoy co-created the iconic Vulcan salute and conceived the "Vulcan nerve pinch." He directed two "Star Trek" films: "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" and "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home." Post his "Star Trek" career, Nimoy joined the cast of "Mission: Impossible" (1969-1971). He acted in various TV films and series, including "In Search of..." (late 1970s).

I was so cool. LLAP pic.twitter.com/hSCt69AvBh — Leonard Nimoy (@TheRealNimoy) May 16, 2014

Nimoy hosted "Standby...Lights! Camera! Action!" on Nickelodeon (1982-1987). He played Dr William Bell in "Fringe" and made special appearances on "The Big Bang Theory." He has voiced characters in animated films like "Atlantis: The Lost Empire" (2001) and "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" (2011).

Leonard Nimoy has authored the autobiographies, "I Am Not Spock" (1975) and "I Am Spock" (1995). He has also published poetry volumes and adapted and starred in the play "Vincent" (1981).

Leonard Nimoy signed with Dot Records, releasing albums in the late 1960s, recorded spoken word albums, and contributed narration to music albums. He has appeared in music videos like The Bangles' "Going Down to Liverpool" (1985) and Bruno Mars' "The Lazy Song."

The actor Leonard Nimoy in his photo office/studio at his home | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Harris

Salary

Leonard Nimoy earned $1,250 per episode for his iconic role in "Star Trek" in 1965. He and William Shatner were the two highest-paid actors in the series.

Leonard Nimoy arrives at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Star Trek Into Darkness" | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Formerly owned by "Star Trek" luminary Leonard Nimoy, a Sherman Oaks residence recently sold for $1.59 million, per Los Angeles Times. The 1951 traditional-style house sits on a quarter-acre plot with a pool, fire pit, and trellis-covered lounge. Nimoy inhabited the open-plan 2,112 sq ft space with three bedrooms and bathrooms. He owned a 4,000-square-foot home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, and a large home in Encino, California. After his death, the Bel-Air estate was put up for sale and the home sold for $6.95 million.

Leonard Nimoy and wife Susan Bay arrive at the Premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Star Trek Into Darkness" | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Leonard Simon Nimoy was born on March 26, 1931, in a predominantly Irish section of the West End in Boston, Massachusetts. His parents, Jewish immigrants from Iziaslav, Ukraine, got separated during their journey to the United States, with his father entering Poland first while his mother and grandmother clandestinely left the Soviet Union in a horse-drawn wagon. The family eventually reunited upon reaching the U.S. Nimoy's mother, Dora was a homemaker, and his father, Max Nimoy, owned a barbershop in Boston. Leonard had an elder brother named Melvin, and a distant cousin, Jeff Nimoy.

During his childhood, Nimoy took up various odd jobs to support his family financially, such as selling newspapers, shining shoes, and setting up chairs in theatres. Despite his parents' initial hopes for a stable career, Nimoy discovered his passion for acting at the age of eight, and his grandfather encouraged him to pursue his dreams.

In 2002, he published "The Shekhina Project," a photographic exploration inspired by Kabbalah, delving into the feminine aspect of God's presence. Nimoy was married twice, first to actress Sandra Zober in 1954, with whom he had two children, Julie and Adam. After 32 years of marriage, Nimoy divorced Sandra in 1987. He married his second wife, actress Susan Bay, on New Year's Day 1989.

Nimoy faced health challenges in his later years, publicly disclosing his diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2014. He passed away on February 27, 2015, at the age of 83, leaving behind a legacy that extended beyond his iconic role as Spock.

Saturn Award (2010):

Best Guest Performance in a Television Series for "Fringe"

Lifetime Achievement Award (2009):

Recognized for his outstanding career in "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home"

Annie Awards (2001):

Outstanding Individual Achievement for Voice Acting by a Male Performer in an Animated Feature Production for "Atlantis: The Lost Empire"

BSFC Award (2009):

Best Ensemble Cast for "Star Trek," a testament to his impactful role in the film

Primetime Emmy Award (1982):

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special for "A Woman Called Golda"

Editor's Choice Award for Lifetime Achievement (1995):

Honored by Sci-Fi Universe Magazine for his lasting impact on the genre

When did Leonard Nimoy start his iconic role as Spock?

Nimoy began his iconic role as Spock in 1966.

Did Leonard Nimoy engage in playwriting and production?

Yes, he wrote and produced his one-man play titled, "Vincent: The Story of a Hero," showcasing his talents in writing and acting.

Did Leonard Nimoy host a talk show?

Yes, he hosted "Primetime Thursday" during the late 1970s, showcasing his versatility as a host with interviews featuring notable personalities.

