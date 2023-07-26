 TikTok's Richest Creator Khaby Lame is Worth $15 Million

Khabane 'Khaby' Lame is a Senegalese-born Italian social media personality who is best known for his TikTok videos in which he silently mocks overly complicated 'Life hack' videos. Lame's videos have been viewed billions of times and he has over 149 million followers on TikTok, making him the most followed user on the platform, per NY Post Lame's rise to fame is a testament to the power of social media. He started posting videos on TikTok in 2020, shortly after losing his job at a factory due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Within a few months, his videos went viral and he quickly became one of the most popular TikTok users in the world.

Lame who has 149.5 million followers at just 22 years of age has revealed that he earns a considerable amount for each of his social media posts. In addition to the millions of likes he receives, he can make up to $750,000 per video, which presumably earned him a massive $10 million in 2022. Most of his income comes from lucrative brand deals for his online content, with an estimated average of around $400,000 per TikTok clip he creates.

Lame immigrated to Italy from Senegal in 2001 with his parents, settling in Chivasso, a suburb of Turin, and grew up with his three siblings. After finishing high school, he worked as a factory machine laborer until the pandemic cost him his job. Before achieving social media success, Lame lived in a modest two-room house without basic amenities. It was in this house that he began his career and stayed for the first six months after joining TikTok. However, his fortunes soon changed as his funny videos brought him enormous success and substantial earnings. Recently, Khaby Lame purchased a lavish luxury home worth a staggering $6 million. The new house boasts luxurious amenities such as a swimming pool, home theater, advanced security, tennis court, and a wine cellar. Lame's journey serves as a testament that with hard work and determination one can earn a life of luxury.

In a recent video that garnered over 11 million views, Lame can be seen debunking a magic card trick shared by another user, nonchalantly calling it "easy" in the caption. He has a history of creating similar videos to unravel others' seemingly incredible tricks. Moreover, Lame's content is not limited to magic tricks; he also attracts a significant number of views when he humorously critiques others' videos or performs his own skits.

Despite the comedic element of silence in his videos, Lame who is a Senegalese immigrant is determined to learn English. He devotes an hour each day to practice with a tutor and immerses himself in American cartoons and movies. He even dreams of winning an Oscar someday.

Language barriers have not hindered his internet success and Lame has risen to fame, rubbing shoulders with celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Idris Elba, and Jason Derulo. His popularity landed him a collaboration with Hugo Boss, where he was generously compensated earning $450,000 for walking in their Milan Fashion Week show and promoting it online. Additionally, a major Hollywood studio paid him an impressive $750,000 for a single TikTok, as stated in a contract reviewed by Fortune.

What started as a mere hobby driven by boredom in 2020 has now transformed into Lame's full-fledged profession. Within days, he amassed an incredible number of followers on TikTok, swiftly becoming the most-followed creator on the platform. His net worth is estimated to be $15 million in 2023, per CelebrityNetWorth. Despite his remarkable success, Lame remains aware that his time in the spotlight may be fleeting, given the ever-changing nature of internet interests. Nevertheless, he revels in the present attention, aspiring to transition from the small screen of a smartphone to a larger one, harboring dreams of making it in the world beyond TikTok.

