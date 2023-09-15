Name Ken Follett Net worth $50 Million Salary $1 Million + Annual Income $5 Million + Sources of Income Writing, production and acting Gender Male Date of Birth Jun 5, 1949 Age 74 years Nationality British Profession Author, producer, actor

Ken Follett, the accomplished Welsh author also known for his acting gigs, boasts of a $50 million net worth earned during a career spanning close to five decades. Known for bestselling thrillers that have captivated readers worldwide, Follett first found success in 1978 with "Eye of the Needle," a suspenseful story set during World War II. With his latest work about the possibilities of World War III, Follett has already sold more than 188 million copies, and owing to experience, he filmed a masterclass on "Writing Bestselling Fiction" for BBC Maestro in 2023.

A graduate of University College London, Follett embarked on a journalistic career, initially serving as a trainee reporter and later as a general assignment reporter for the Evening News. Despite finding his footing in journalism, he would soon discover his true calling as a storyteller.

What are Ken Follett’s sources of income?

Ken Follett's writing remains his primary source of income with numerous bestselling fiction novels, including "The Eye of the Needle," "Whiteout," "The Key to Rebecca," and "World Without End." Follett's exceptional storytelling ability has resonated with readers, allowing him to secure lucrative deals by selling the film rights to some of his literary properties.

Ken Follett's salary

In 2009, Follett appeared on Forbes' list of highest-paid authors, with reported earnings of $20 million. One of his most notable works, "The Pillars of the Earth," achieved remarkable success, with 19 million copies sold. Its resurgence on bestseller lists in 2009, following Oprah Winfrey's selection for her book club, catapulted Follett's earnings. The adaptation of "The Pillars of the Earth" into a $40 million, eight-hour mini-series further contributed to Follett's financial success.

Ken Follett’s real estate and overall assets

On the property front, Follett put his exquisite beachfront retreat on Jumby Bay Island, Antigua, up for sale, with an asking price of $25 million. Named "Bananaquit," this remarkable 11,000-square-foot estate has played host to Follett's relaxation and served as the backdrop for many of his iconic literary creations.

Ken Follett’s social media following

Instagram 56,000 followers Facebook 416,000 followers Twitter 52,800 Followers

Personal life

Follett has a personal life marked by both success and seclusion. Born in Cardiff, Wales, in June 1949, Follett's early years were shaped by an insatiable passion for reading, cultivated partly due to his parents' decision to restrict his access to television and movies. Ken has been married to Barbara Broer and the couple had five children as well as six grandchildren.

Awards and accolades

Follett's literary contributions have earned him numerous accolades and he was made Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2018 Birthday Honours. In 2013, Follett achieved the prestigious title of Grand Master at the Edgar Awards in New York, a year after his novel "Winter of the World" received the Qué Leer Prize for Best Translated Book of the year in Spain. In 2010, he was recognized as a Grand Master at Thrillerfest V in New York, and in 2008 he got an Honorary Doctor of Literature degree from the University of Exeter. But his first ever honor came in 1979, with the Edgar Best Novel Award from the Mystery Writers of America.

FAQs

What are the 4 books in The Pillars of the Earth trilogy?

"Pillars of Earth," "World Without End," "A Column of Fire," and "The Evening and the Morning."

What type of books does Ken Follett write?

Kenneth Martin Follett is a Welsh author of thrillers and historical novels.

How many books has Ken Follett written?

Ken Follett has authored more than 30 books throughout his career.