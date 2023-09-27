What Is ‘Full House’ Star John Stamos’ Net Worth?
John Stamos, a celebrated actor, singer, and musician, made his debut in the film industry with the 1986 movie "Never Too Young to Die." Starting from the long-running TV series, "General Hospital" in 1982, Stamos has been a favorite among women and looks visibly ageless to this day (even after turning 60). His illustrious career in television, film, and music, complemented by various entrepreneurial ventures, has firmly established him with a net worth of $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
What are John Stamos’ sources of income?
John Stamos is best known for his iconic role as Uncle Jesse in the hit TV show "Full House" and its spin-off "Fuller House." His acting career, which includes roles in popular shows like "ER," "Necessary Roughness," and "Grandfathered," has been a significant source of income.
Stamos has also ventured into producing, contributing to his income. He produced the TV movie "The Two Mr. Kissels" and served as an executive producer for the series "Grandfathered." Stamos is a talented musician who has played the drums for several bands, including The Beach Boys. He has also released two solo albums, which have added to his income. John Stamos has formed a significant partnership with the yogurt brand Oikos (per Rated Success), featuring prominently in their commercials, thus elevating his visibility and earnings.
Salary
The exact earnings of John Stamos for his role in "Full House" are undisclosed, as is common in the entertainment industry. However, it is reported that during the initial seasons of the show, he, along with the main cast, earned approximately $30,000 per episode. As the series gained popularity, their salaries reportedly rose to around $150,000 per episode in the later seasons.
John Stamos’ assets
John Stamos has made notable real estate investments over the years. In May 2005, following his divorce from Rebecca Romijn, he acquired a 4,000-square-foot Beverly Hills residence for $3.57 million. This property was listed for sale in May 2019 at $6.75 million but was later reduced to $5.7 million within a few months. Subsequently, in May 2020, the price was further adjusted to $4.495 million. Additionally, in 2008, Stamos purchased a unit on the 10th floor of the Eastern Columbia building in downtown Los Angeles for $900,000.
John Stamos' social media following
John Stamos' personal life
Born John Phillip Stamos on August 19, 1963, in Cypress, California, John Stamos' journey to fame and success began at an early age. While attending John F. Kennedy High School, he displayed his musical talents as a drummer in the school's marching band. His passion for music was further fueled by his love for The Beach Boys, a band he would eventually perform with in his later career.
Stamos has experienced both triumph and heartache. He proposed to actress Rebecca Romijn on Christmas Eve in 1997, culminating in their wedding on September 19, 1998, in Beverly Hills. Unfortunately, the marriage ended in divorce in March 2005. Stamos found love again when he became engaged to actress Caitlin McHugh in October 2017. The couple exchanged vows on February 3, 2018. Their journey to marriage was marked by a chance encounter on the set of "Law and Order: SVU" in 2011, followed by years of friendship before romance blossomed. Stamos and McHugh welcomed their son Billy in April 2018.
John Stamos' awards
John Stamos has been recognized with numerous awards and nominations throughout his career, including:
|People's Choice Award for Favorite Actor in a New TV Series (2016) - Won
|TV Land Award for Favorite Elvis Impersonation (2007) - Won
|Star on the Walk of Fame in the Television category (2009) - Won
|Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Miniseries (2000) - Nominated
|Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children's Program (2018) - Nominated
|Soapy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role (1984) - Won
FAQs
Are John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh engaged in philanthropic activities?
Yes, in 2018, they launched St. Amos Jewelry, with all proceeds dedicated to Childhelp, an organization supporting child abuse victims.
Is John Stamos involved in voice acting?
Yes, John Stamos is a skilled voice actor known for his work in animated series such as "Family Guy" and "The Little Mermaid" TV series.
Does John Stamos have a child?
Yes, John Stamos became a father in 2018 when he welcomed his son, Billy, with his wife, Caitlin McHugh.
