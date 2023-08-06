Jeff Bezos, the Executive Chairman of Amazon, announced his engagement to Lauren Sanchez, his partner since late 2018. In 2019, Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos finalized their divorce, with Jeff retaining seventy-five percent of the couple's shared stock in Amazon and all voting rights they jointly held while married. Similarly, Lauren Sanchez's divorce from her ex-husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, was also finalized in 2019.

Lauren Sanchez, a fifty-three-year-old Albuquerque native, is reportedly set to marry Jeff Bezos, one of the world's top wealthiest individuals. With a $30 million fortune earned during her career, Sanchez's wealth is bound to grow further according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Starting as an entertainment reporter, Sanchez's career soared as she hosted prominent TV programs like KTTV Fox 11's Good Day LA and Fox 11 Ten O'Clock News. Her decades of experience led to guest appearances on The View and contributions to Larry King Live. Her exceptional reporting skills were recognized with an Emmy nomination for her work as an anchor and correspondent on Going Deep, aired on Fox Sports Net.

Image Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Apart from her personal life, Lauren has carved a successful career as a news anchor, TV personality, and occasional actress. Notably, she is well-known for her appearances on The View and her former co-hosting role on Good Day LA. As an anchor and correspondent for Extra, she has further solidified her presence in the entertainment industry. Lauren has also graced other shows such as Larry King Live, The Joy Behar Show, and Showbiz Tonight.

Recognized as one of the most beautiful women in entertainment, Lauren's stunning physique has garnered attention. Beyond her hosting and anchoring roles, she has actively worked behind the camera, founding her own aerial film and production company, Black Ops Aviation, in 2016. As a licensed helicopter pilot, Lauren's passion extends to the skies.

In January 2019, Jeff Bezos announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, amid reports of a secret relationship with Lauren Sanchez. Sanchez, a helicopter pilot, worked for Bezos's company, Blue Origin. The divorce announcement was made to preempt a potential exposé by the National Enquirer with compromising photos of the duo.

Image Source: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In 2006, Patrick and Lauren acquired a Beverly Hills mansion for $11 million. In 2017, they purchased the adjacent vacant plot for $4.8 million, which they later found out was previously owned by the late director Tony Scott, who had bought it for $800,000 in 2003. The couple made a quick profit of $2 million on the lot within a week of purchasing it.

In November 2021, it was reported that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez bought a spacious manor in Hawaii. The coastal property on La Perouse Bay in Maui cost $78 million in a private transaction with the previous owner, who was a co-founder of an energy company. The estate sits on a 14-acre lot and includes a 4,500-square-foot main residence, a 1,700-square-foot guesthouse, a 700-square-foot pool, an outdoor kitchen, a teak deck, a waterfall, and stunning ocean views. Notably, there is also a private white sand beach on the property.

