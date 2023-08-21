Name Hailey Beiber Net Worth $25 Million Monthly Salary $2,00,000 + Gender Female DOB November 22, 1996 Age 26 Nationality American Profession Model, media personality, socialite

Hailey Beiber is a model and actress, currently amounting to $25 million, according to CAKnowledge. Her family is also part of the entertainment industry—she is the youngest daughter of actor and director Stephen Baldwin and she is married to Canadian singer Justin Bieber. The supermodel has “taken control” of his business, an insider told Page Six, revealing that she is “heavily involved” in all official meetings amid rumors that Bieber has parted ways from his longtime partner Scooter Braun.

Hailey Bieber's earnings encompass modeling commitments, television engagements, endorsements and entrepreneurial endeavors. Her yearly income stands at approximately $4 million.

Hailey Bieber started modeling in 2014, initially collaborating with Ford Models and appearing in magazines like Tutler, Love, and V. Her debut commercial with French Connection came later that year, followed by her runway premiere for Topshop. She was quickly in the spotlight with her 2015 feature in American Vogue and cover shoot for Jalouse Magazine. Brand endorsements including Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren added to her allure.

By 2016, she joined New York's IMG Models agency, solidifying her modeling trajectory. Her profile made it to magazines like Marie Claire and Moschino, where she often shared space with other prominent models. Music videos and television appearances followed later.

Hailey Bieber introduced her own skincare line Rhode in June last year. This brand offers a comprehensive selection of products designed to address diverse skin types and concerns. Several celebrities have also supported Rhode.

In March 2019, there were reports that Justin Bieber had acquired an $8.5 million residence in Beverly Hills with the intention of sharing it with his wife. The house, a 1930s Monterey Colonial, had undergone renovations by renowned Hollywood production designer Charles Infante. With five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, this expansive property spans over 6,100 square feet. Notable features of the home include a wood-paneled library, a bar, a wine cellar, a home theater and a game room. The outdoor space is equally impressive, featuring a zero-edge infinity pool, a courtyard, a cabana and a fire pit.

Before settling into this lavish Los Angeles abode, the couple had previously opted to rent a Spanish contemporary-style mansion in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of L.A., shelling out $100,000 each month for the privilege.

Hailey Bieber has a bunch of cars in her collection, including a Lamborghini Aventador and a Rolls Royce Wraith.

2023 $25 Million 2022 $22. 5 Million 2021 $20 Million 2020 $18.5 Million 2019 $16.5 Million



Social media following

Born on November 22, 1996, in Tucson, Arizona, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber is the daughter of Kennya Baldwin, a graphic designer, and actor Stephen Baldwin, the youngest of the Baldwin brothers. Her connection with pop icon Justin Bieber began making headlines in 2015. After an on-and-off relationship, they reunited in May 2018 and less than two months later, got engaged in the Bahamas. The couple tied the knot privately in a New York City civil ceremony in the fall of 2018, confirming their marriage status in November 2018.

How much does Hailey Bieber make annually?

Hailey Bieber earns an estimated salary of $2.5 Million + per year.

What is the height of Hailey Bieber?

Hailey Bieber is 1.71 m tall.

What is the name of Hailey Bieber’s husband?

Hailey Bieber has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018.

