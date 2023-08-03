 'America's Sweetheart' Kelly Clarkson Is Worth $45 Million

Kelly Clarkson, an American singer and reality TV star, captivated audiences with her exceptional talent during her American Idol audition in 2002. Her rendition of Celine Dion's, At Last, made her a favorite and earned her the title of 'America's Sweetheart.' Since U Been Gone from her second album Breakaway in 2004 marked the beginning of her successful music career.

Soon, Kelly Clarkson gained widespread recognition earning impressive wealth as a result of her astute financial decisions combined with her achievements in the entertainment industry. In addition to her musical accomplishments, she has also found success as an author, particularly in the genre of children's books. Kelly Clarkson has a net worth of $45 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Kelly Clarkson's American Idol victory catapulted her to stardom, embodying the American Dream. Her debut double-A-side single, Before Your Love/A Moment Like This, was released immediately after her win. Its immense success solidified her commercial triumph. Switching record labels and gaining creative control led to her second album Breakaway becoming the best-selling among American Idol contestants.

Beyond music, Kelly's career has been marked by constant touring, numerous Top Ten singles, and two multi-Platinum albums. She has mentored on various singing shows and showcased her talent as a songwriter, co-writing much of her material.

Her remarkable achievements include winning four American Music Awards, twelve Billboard Music Awards, three Grammy Awards, five Emmy Awards, and three MTV Video Music Awards. She has received 98 major music award nominations, with an impressive seventy wins.

Born on April 24, 1982, in Fort Worth, Texas, Kelly Clarkson is the youngest of three siblings. After her parents' divorce, she lived with her mother while her brother and sister stayed with other relatives. Raised in the Southern Baptist tradition, the church played a significant role in her early life. In middle school, she discovered her passion for singing through choir, igniting her love for performing. Despite receiving scholarships from several universities for her exceptional singing abilities, Kelly declined them all to pursue her musical career wholeheartedly.

Kelly Clarkson's participation as a coach on the popular NBC show, The Voice, has significantly contributed to her increasing net worth. She earns an impressive salary of approximately $15 million per season, totaling around $28 million annually. Taking into account her work on The Voice and her talk show, Kelly Clarkson enjoys a substantial monthly income of $1.9 million.

In March 2022, Kelly and Brandon finalized their divorce settlement. Kelly received custody of their children and most of her assets, while agreeing to pay Brandon $115,000 in monthly support until January 2024 and $45,000 per month for child support until the kids turn 18. Additionally, she agreed to a one-time lump sum payment of $1.3 million.

Kelly Clarkson's net worth has seen several milestones over the years. She was first listed on CelebrityNetWorth in November 2009 with a net worth of $5 million. In 2012, her net worth surpassed $10 million, largely attributed to her earnings from The Voice, reaching $18 million. By 2017, her net worth had further grown to $30 million. In 2020, her net worth exceeded $45 million for the first time.

In June 2018, Kelly acquired an impressive 10,000-square-foot mansion in Encino, California, for $8.5 million, making it her family's primary residence. In May 2020, Kelly listed the Encino home for sale, initially asking for nearly $10 million. After some price reductions, it sold for $8.24 million in September 2021.

In 2018, Kelly purchased the Encino property and listed her Tennessee home for $8.75 million, which she had bought in 2012 for $3 million. The Tennessee property with 7 bedrooms and 4 acres of land was sold for $6.3 million in June 2020 after its price was lowered to $7.5 million in 2020. Besides several real estate purchases, Kelly also owns a remote 5,700-acre ranch in Montana, with a rustic log cabin, purchased in 2019, valued at $9.9 million and estimated to be worth around $17 million now. In 2020, she bought a new mansion in Los Angeles for $5.5 million.

