Name Dr Dre Net Worth $500 Million Salary $20-50 Million Annual Income $100 Million Sources of Income Music, acting, entrepreneurship and investments Gender Male Date of Birth Feb 18, 1965 Age 58 years Nationality United States of America Profession Record producer, Actor, DJ, Rapper, Musician, Entrepreneur, Film Producer

Dr. Dre, a multi-talented American artist known for his rapping skills, acting, business ventures, and production, boasts of an impressive $500 million net worth. Over the past three decades, Dr. Dre has made his way up the ranks to become one of the most iconic figures on the global hip-hop scene. His career took shape along with the origin and evolution of west-coast hip-hop, as he got noticed for his gigs at house parties. He called himself Dr Dre since he wore a doctor's mask while performing, and met Ice Cube in 1986. The two wrote songs for Eazy-E, who later formed NWA with them and other fresh talent.

Also Read: Joshua Kushner Is The first Billionaire In His Super Rich Family; What's His Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre)

What are Dr. Dre’s sources of income?

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre during in LA | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Dr. Dre's primary source of income remains his career in music, marked by solo success and the membership of NWA. Most of his earnings flow through record sales, royalties, and live performances, while entrepreneurship took centre stage when he co-founded the electronics brand 'Beats by Dre.' When Apple acquired Beats by Dre in 2014, the deal fetched him a monumental windfall of $750 million before taxes. Moreover, Dr. Dre's ownership of Aftermath Entertainment, his record label, has proven to be lucrative by fostering the careers of artists like Eminem and 50 Cent.

Also Read: What Is the Net Worth of Khloe Kardashian in 2023?

Dr. Dre's salary

Beyond his music, Dr. Dre's entrepreneurial ventures have been instrumental in building his wealth. Apple acquired Beats by Dre for a staggering $3 billion, and a portion of this was paid in Apple's stocks. Dr. Dre's holding amounted to approximately 1 million shares, and with Apple's stock price steadily climbing, this stockholding grew in value to hit $200 million.

Also Read: Meet Hollywood's Dynasties Which Have Proved to be Powerhouses of Talent

In January 2023, Dr. Dre made another smart financial move by selling his artist royalties, producer royalties, and various rights associated with his music catalog for $200 million.

Dr. Dre at Pepsi Super Bowl LVI | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

A look at Dr. Dre’s real estate and other assets

The total value of Dr. Dre's real estate portfolio is estimated to be at least $80 million. In the late 1990s, he bought a $2.4 million mansion in Woodland Hills, and sold the property for $4.5 million in 2019, after initially listing it for $5.25 million. In 2014, following the sale of Beats, Dr. Dre made a substantial real estate move by purchasing Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's stunning mansion in Brentwood for a staggering $50 million. His portfolio also featured a Hollywood Hills mansion, which he sold in 2013 for $32.5 million, after purchasing it for $15.4 million in 2001. He purchased a beachfront mansion in Malibu for $4.8 million in 2000 and listed it for sale at $20 million in 2022.

In Calabasas, California, Dr. Dre bought a mansion for $4.9 million in 2018, which he sold for $6 million in 2023. Furthermore, in 2019, he invested $2.25 million in a relatively modest home in the Pacific Palisades, offering ocean views and located within a gated community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre)

Dr. Dre’s social media following

Instagram 7.2 Million followers Facebook 17 Million followers Twitter 2.9 Million Followers

Dr. Dre performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Dre's personal life

At the age of 16 in 1981, he became a father to a son named Curtis with his then-girlfriend Cassandra Joy Greene, who was 15 years old at the time. Curtis, who goes by the stage name Hood Surgeon, reportedly did not meet his father until he reached his 20s. In 1983, Dr. Dre welcomed another child, a daughter named La Tanya Danielle Young. In 1988, Dr. Dre and his girlfriend Jenita Porter had a son, and he was given his father's name, Andre Young Jr. Tragically, Andre Young Jr. passed away in August 2008 due to a drug overdose.

Dr. Dre's marital life included a long-term marriage to Nicole Young, which began in 1996. However, this union faced a significant turning point when Nicole filed for divorce in June 2020. Notably, the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, potentially entitling Nicole to a substantial portion of Dr. Dre's fortune. In December 2021, their divorce was officially finalized and Dr. Dre ultimately agreed to pay Nicole Young $100 million, which was divided into two payments. He made an initial payment of $50 million, with the remaining $50 million scheduled to be paid a year later.

Awards and recognition

Dr. Dre has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career including seven Grammy Awards out of 26 nominations. Other awards include,

Primetime Emmy Awards: Won for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

BET Awards: Won the Humanitarian Award.

Billboard Music Awards: Won Top Selling Album of the Year.

Soul Train Music Awards: Nominated for Best R&B/Soul or Rap Music Video.

NAACP Image Awards: Nominated for Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration.

American Music Awards: Nominated for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album.

Teen Choice Awards: Nominated for Choice Music: Rap/Hip-Hop Artist.

FAQs

What health issue did Dr. Dre struggle with?

Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm in early January 2021.

How many children does Dr. Dre have and what are their names?

Dr. Dre has six children: Curtis, La Tanya Danielle, Andre Young Jr, Marcel, Trucie, and Truly.

How did Dr. Dre's son Andre Young Jr. pass away?

Dr. Dre's son, Andre Young Jr., died in 2008 from an accidental overdose of heroin and morphine.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Cindy Crawford To Heidi Klum, 10 Richest Supermodels Who Are Big Hustlers

What Is Henry Winkler's Net Worth?