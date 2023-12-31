Name Dhani Harrison Net Worth $275 Million Sources of Income Music, writing Gender Male Date of Birth August 1, 1978 Age 45 years Nationality British Profession Musician, writer, producer, singer

Dhani Harrison, the British musician and son of Beatles guitarist George Harrison, boasts of a substantial net worth of $275 million. Gaining early experience working alongside his father, Dhani assisted in the recording sessions of the "Brainwashed" album project. This collaboration, completed with Jeff Lynne after his father died in 2001, earned Dhani valuable production and performance experience. Moreover, the album won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance in 2004.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhani Harrison 🦁🦁🦁 (@dhaniharrison)

Despite starting a career as a car designer at McLaren, the legacy of his father eventually made Dhani choose a different path. In 2006, he announced the formation of his band, thenewno2. The band's debut album, "You Are Here," was released in 2008, and in 2010, Dhani collaborated with Ben Harper and Joseph Arthur to create the band Fistful of Mercy, releasing their debut album on HOT Records.

In 2017, Dhani released his first solo album, "In Parallel," and even composed for films and television. Collaborating with Paul Hicks, he recorded projects like "Beautiful Creatures," "Learning to Drive," "The Divide," and "Good Girls Revolt." In recent years, he recorded the title song for the Netflix series "Dogs and, along with Paul Hicks" and the 2020 RZA movie "Cut Throat City."

Dhani Harrison performs at the Stella McCartney Autumn | Getty Images | Photo by MJ Kim

Dhani became the face of Gap's 2013 "Back To Blue" campaign and honored his father's legacy with a 2014 George Fest tribute, also released as an album and documentary. After his 2017 solo debut, "In Parallel," he went on the 2019 tour with Jeff Lynne's ELO. In 2023, he performed two shows in Omeara after the release of his album, "Innerstanding."

Dhani is the co-founder of a strategic design agency called H.O.M.E., which focuses on creating interactive and engaging experiences, including websites and other digital platforms. He also co-founded a production company called Aetas and The Wu Force, a music collective.

In 2008, Dhani purchased a residence in Venice, California, for $2.62 million. Over the years, he occasionally offered the house for rent, with rates ranging from $10,000 to $15,000 per month. Subsequently, in 2018, he sold the property for $4.52 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhani Harrison 🦁🦁🦁 (@dhaniharrison)

Instagram 196,000 Followers Facebook 194,000 Followers Twitter 48,100 Followers

Mereki Beach and Dhani Harrison attend the Exclusive UK 100-Minute Preview Screening of "The Beatles: Get Back" | Getty Images | Photo by Tim P. Whitby

As the son of the late Beatles guitarist George Harrison and American author Olivia Harrison, Dhani was exposed to creative arts at an early age. He attended Dolphin School near Twyford, Badgemore Primary School, and later, Shiplake College.

In 2012, Dhani married Icelandic model Sólveig Káradóttir, with the ceremony attended by Beatles legends Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney. Unfortunately, the marriage ended in divorce in 2016. Dhani then started dating musician Mereki Beach, who also contributed to two songs on his solo album, "In Parallel."

2022 Grammy Award: Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package for "All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition."

Is Dhani Harrison a multi-instrumentalist?

Yes, Dhani Harrison plays not only as a guitarist but is also proficient in keyboards, drums, and various other musical instruments.

Has Dhani Harrison composed music for films and TV shows?

Yes, Dhani Harrison has composed film scores, contributing to projects like "Learning to Drive" and "The Divide."

What has Dhani Harrison co-founded?

Dhani Harrison is the co-founder of The Wu Force, a music collective created in collaboration with brothers Paul and CJ Wu. He also founded a design agency called H.O.M.E and a production company called Aetas.

