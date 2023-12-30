Name Ayman Hariri Net Worth $1.4 Billion Source of Income Business Gender Male Date of Birth May 16, 1978 Age 45 Years Nationality Lebanon Profession Co-founder & CEO, Vero

Also Read: Comedian Matt Walsh has Gained Popularity for His Role in HBO Series 'Veep'; Here's His Net Worth

Ayman Hariri is a renowned Lebanese billionaire businessman widely recognized as the CEO and co-founder of the social network Vero. After the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Rafik Hariri's assassination, Ayman inherited a share in his father's construction firm, Saudi Oger. In 2001, he co-founded Epok, a distributed software platform focused on cross-network collaboration primarily designed for enterprises. As of 2018, his net worth is $1.4 billion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayman Hariri (@a_hariri)

Ayman's primary source of income is his ownership stake in the family-owned Saudi Oger, Ltd. His role as the former deputy CEO and deputy chairman of Saudi Oger has significantly contributed to his wealth. Besides that, he serves as the CEO and co-founder of Vero, a social network with an annual salary of $129,000. "To have a platform built by people who are all over the world, coming together, not even having an office, we don't have an office at Vero. We work off Slack and before Slack we had to come up with all sorts of tools, to do what we do. It does not really fit. Having this kind of model we are in today for just really focused on what's most important, creating a platform that is an alternative to everything else by not having to give up on our principles at all," said Hariri in an interview with British GQ.

Also Read: What's Infinite Banking? All About the TikTok Trend to Turn Insurance Policies Into Cash Reservoirs

Furthermore, in 2017, Ayman sold his 42% share in the family holding company GroupeMed for $535 million. He has invested in startups through the New York-based firm Red Sea Ventures; among its investments was the smart thermostat Nest, now part of Google.

Ayman Hariri and Jeymes Samuel attend Robert Whitman Presents Prince 'Pre Fame' | Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Toth

Also Read: From the Nickname 'Rocket' to Allegations of Using Steroids: Roger Clemens' Life and Net Worth

Ayman owns several real estate properties, including a ranch-style home and an oceanfront mansion in Malibu, among others. In 2012, he acquired a lavish mansion in Los Angeles, California, valued at $16 million. The residence boasts ten bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, a screening room, and a wine cellar. In 2020, he listed the property for sale at $38 million.

Instagram 3,888 Followers Twitter 7,566 Followers

Vero Alistair Stiegmann and CEO of Vero Ayman Hariri attend Robert Whitman Presents Prince 'Pre Fame' | Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Toth

Ayman was born on May 16, 1978, in Saudi Arabia, as the second-youngest son of the late Rafik Hariri, Lebanon's prime minister. After studying in Paris, Ayman attended Georgetown University in the United States, where he graduated in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in computer science.

After his father died in 2005, Ayman returned to Saudi Arabia, becoming the deputy CEO and deputy chairman of Saudi Oger, one of Riyadh's largest construction companies. Here, he oversaw major projects, including the King Abdullah University for Science and Technology and the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh.

Ayman is married and has three children. Initially residing in Paris, the family now lives in Dubai.

What is Ayman Hariri's net worth?

As per Forbes, Ayman Hariri's net worth is $1.4 billion.

Did Ayman Hariri have any experience in the construction industry before entering the tech sector?

Yes, Ayman Hariri had a successful career in construction, gaining valuable experience by working alongside his father in the family-owned construction business before venturing into the tech industry.

How many languages is Ayman Hariri fluent in?

Ayman Hariri is fluent in Arabic, English, and French.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Director Gore Verbinski's Net Worth?

From 'Captain Courageous' to 'It's a Mad Mad World': Spencer Tracy's Cinematic Journey and Net Worth